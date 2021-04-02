North Conway’s Luxury Golf Resort The White Mountain Hotel Invests In $3.5 Million Upgrade This Spring

NORTH CONWAY, NH – North Conway’s luxury golf destination, The White Mountain Hotel & Resort, recently announced a $3.5 mil. renovation and redesign of all guest rooms and suites along with extensive exterior improvements. Located at the base of White Horse Ledge, the 80-room hotel with a 9-hole championship golf course features breathtaking views of the surrounding cliffs and mountains of New Hampshire. The updates will build on its 30-year reputation of providing golf travelers with the highest level of hospitality and guest service in the region. Additionally, the resort announced award-winning PGA Pro Kim R. O’Neil will be joining the team as Head Golf Professional in time for the 2021 golf season.

The resort improvements include all new furniture, mattresses, TVs, doors, lighting, guest bathrooms, HVAC units and guest room corridors. In addition to this interior renovation, the Hotel will also be installing all new windows, exterior siding, trim and pool deck improvements.

The project commenced March 1, 2021, and is scheduled to be completed in time for reopening on Friday, May 28, 2021 for Memorial Day Weekend. Hale’s Location Golf Course is scheduled to open on May 1 as planned.

O’Neil brings a wealth of experience to his new role at the resort. He’s the recipient of two PGA awards. In 2012, he received the PGA National Presidential Award for growing the game of golf at Newport Country Club in Vermont, including starting free golf lessons for the local Special Olympics Golf Team. He also received the NEPGA 2017 Patriot Award for getting disabled veterans out on the golf course for a program he developed at the VA Hospital in White River Junction, VT. His pro experience includes time at golf resorts including Manchester Country Club in Manchester VT and Highlands Reserve Golf Club in Davenport, FL.

He will be bringing renewed energy to lessons, membership and the golfer experience. Hale’s Location Golf Course was named as “one of the most unique and singularly beautiful golf developments in the country” by Golf Magazine. This championship-length nine-hole golf course was designed by Albert Zikorus and offers spectacular views of the White Mountains, Moat Mountain range and surrounding vistas. The course is a nine-hole, par-36 layout that measures 3,025 yards with a course rating of 36 and a slope rating of 123 on Bent Grass greens.

O’Neil stated, “Golfers coming to the White Mountain Hotel and Hale’s Location Golf Course can expect an exceptional golfing experience along with resort accommodations enhanced by the ongoing renovations. 2021 will be the year to discover Hale’s Location Golf Course and the White Mountain Hotel. Golf travelers should put us on their wish list for this summer.”

Gary W. Sullivan, Owner and General Manager stated, “We are thrilled to announce this renovation plan and feel that the newly renovated guest rooms and exterior enhancements will be a welcome upgrade to our valued guests. The guest rooms will be beautifully remodeled and will feature all of the modern amenities that our guests expect from a luxury property. We are looking forward to the project’s completion. The hotel is scheduled to reopen on May 28 with the same commitment to hospitality and superior customer service that we have had for the past 30 years. This plus the addition of Kim to our team makes 2021 a great time to plan a golf vacation at the White Mountain Hotel.”

Golfers can find details on golf packages and specials on their website: www.whitemountainhotel.com. The course is open to the public and to hotel guests.

The White Mountain Hotel & Resort opened on July 1, 1990, and is a full-service resort located in North Conway, NH, and features 80 deluxe guest rooms and suites. The Resort features a full service 120 seat restaurant and tavern, function facilities, an outdoor year-round heated pool and hot tub, game room, gym, Finnish saunas, 9-hole Hale’s Location Golf Course, recreation courts featuring pickleball, shuffleboard, corn hole and basketball, and miles of hiking and biking trails from the property. The Hotel is located in the community development of Hale’s Location and abuts Echo Lake State Park and the White Mountain National Forest. The Hotel is conveniently located near North Conway, NH, and close to all major outdoor recreational attractions, dining and tax-free shopping. The Hotel is privately owned by the Sullivan family.

For more information, visit their website at www.whitemountainhotel.com or call 603-356-7100.