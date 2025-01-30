Scotty Cameron presents the most significant re-design of his blade putter offering in recent history with the new 2025 Studio Style line, a bold statement of the future with a nod to the past. Pairing Scotty’s legendary eye for craftsmanship and design with innovative new approaches to materials, milling, performance and technology, this new 12-model offering includes new additions, “ground up” re-designs of prior models and timeless classics, dramatically updated for the demands of the modern player while taking sound, feel and performance to new heights.



QUOTING FOUNDER AND MASTER CRAFTSMAN SCOTTY CAMERON: “The new Studio Style putters offer the most significant re-design of our blade line in years. While the name is a throwback, the technology, design and manufacturing methods are modern and brand new. Designed to produce remarkable feel and consistent performance, the new Studio Carbon Steel insert ensures softer sound for a confident roll on every putt. The chain-link face milling contributes to a new level of feel with roll performance that will give players more confidence standing over any putt. We also completely re-designed the mid-mallets with new high-contrast alignment and stability to give both blade and mallet players new high performance options. We are very excited for players to experience the feel of the new Studio Style putters.”

QUOTING SENIOR DIRECTOR OF PUTTER R&D AUSTIE ROLLINSON: “For the new Studio Style putter line, our team has worked tirelessly, with tour input, to develop a unique method of tuning sound and feel with the development of the Studio Carbon Steel insert. It has a greater damping capacity than Teryllium, stainless steel and aluminum. By adding a milled texture — called chain-link face milling — to further soften the sound at impact, we are introducing a next-generation blade and mid-mallet putter family with new technology and methods of alignment, all designed to maximize feel and enhance performance.”

TWELVE MODELS AVAILABLE IN GOLF SHOPS MARCH 14, 2025: The Studio Style Newport, Newport Plus, Newport 2, Newport 2 Plus, Newport 2.5 Plus, Squareback, Squareback 2, Squareback 2 Long Design, Fastback, Fastback Long Design, Fastback 1.5 and Catalina will be available worldwide in authorized Titleist golf shops beginning March 14, 2025. The Newport 2, Newport 2.5 Plus, Fastback 1.5 and Catalina models will also be made in left-handed options.

NEW STUDIO CARBON STEEL (SCS) FACE INSERT: In part a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the brand’s original GSS-inserted Studio Style line, the 2025 Studio Style offering features softer Studio Carbon Steel (SCS) face inserts with chain-link face milling technology across the entire line. Selected from numerous metals after extensive sound, feel and player testing, carbon steel has long been revered by Scotty Cameron enthusiasts and tour players such as Jordan Spieth for its unmistakably soft sound and feel. A new electroless nickel plating process has been implemented for the Studio Style line to help enhance durability and prevent the corrosion historically associated with carbon steel putters. This process also helps maintain soft feel, bringing the benefits of this material back in a durable re-engineering that meets the performance demands of today’s golfer. All putter heads are precision milled in the USA and are soft-milled prior to the inserts being fused with the putter heads with both screws and aerospace-inspired vibration damping technology. Encased around the perimeter of the insert is a second damping compound, promoting an impeccably solid feel.



NEW CHAIN-LINK FACE MILLING TECHNOLOGY. The Link Between Sound and Feel: The chain-link face milling is the result of months of testing at the Scotty Cameron Putter Studio and on tour to find a new face milling pattern that produces the ideal combination of soft sound, preferred roll characteristics and controlled speed off the putter face. The result is a new face that not only feels softer than prior generation putters from Scotty Cameron, but also allows players to more confidently and assertively stroke short to mid-range putts where speed is crucial, such as when trying to take break out of a putt.



NEW MID-MALLET DESIGNS: Also new for 2025 are the line’s mid-mallet offerings, the Fastback and Squareback. Both models have been re-designed from the ground up and feature “ring-weighted,” or perimeter-weighted, designs for high forgiveness and stability in compact shapes. Crafted using 303 stainless steel and 6061 aircraft aluminum and boasting the line’s new Studio Carbon Steel (SCS) insert, these mid-mallets feature a new high-contrast multi-material alignment system that helps players maintain a square putter face for a larger area toward and through impact with the ball.



LONG DESIGN MODELS: For maximum stability, two counterbalanced Long Design models will also be offered in the Fastback and Squareback 2 configurations. Like Scotty Cameron’s 2024 Long Design models, each features a custom, stiffer shaft, heavier Tungsten head weights and a heavier, 17-inch non-tapered grip for a player-friendly design that offers maximum stability to complement traditional technique.



LEFT-HANDED MODELS: Left-handed players will enjoy the most options ever in a Scotty Cameron blade and mid-mallet line with four different models available in LH, including the Newport 2, Newport 2.5 Plus, Fastback 1.5 and Catalina.

2025 STUDIO STYLE MODELS: The new Studio Style models offer golfers multiple options in 33″, 34″ and 35″ lengths, each with a specific neck/shaft configuration (either plumbing neck, jet neck or mid-bend shaft) and the proper sole weight designation for ultimate player flexibility, sizing and preference, and consistent feel and balance at all lengths.



Twelve Models in Shops March 14, 2025

Studio Style Newport: Designed, precision milled and assembled in the USA from 303 stainless steel, this classic blade with familiar rounded contours includes a Studio Carbon Steel (SCS) face insert, an I-beam plumbing neck, a misted stainless steel finish and adjustable tungsten performance sole weights.

Studio Style Newport Plus: Slightly wider-bodied with the alignment cues associated with blade putters, this precision milled stainless steel putter includes a plumbing neck, the line’s new SCS face insert with chain-link face milling, and stainless steel sole weights integrated with a 6061 aluminum sole plate for increased MOI.

Studio Style Newport 2: This iconic putter shape steps into its next era with refined, angular contours, a new SCS face insert, chain-link face milling technology and a slightly thicker topline. It also features customizable tungsten sole weights, a refined tri-sole design and an I-beam plumbing neck; also available left-handed.

Studio Style Newport 2 Plus: Slightly wider than a Newport 2 and narrower than a Squareback 2, the Newport 2 Plus is milled from 303 stainless steel and features a soft SCS insert. The putter is integrated as well with a 6061 aircraft grade aluminum sole plate for higher MOI and increased stability, along with customizable stainless steel sole weights for balance and feel.

Studio Style Newport 2.5 Plus: Crafted like the Newport 2 Plus but with an I-beam-style jet neck for increased toe flow, this shape features a soft SCS face insert, improved damping technology and chain-link face milling, as well as an integrated 6061 aircraft grade aluminum sole plate for efficient perimeter weighting, increasing MOI and enhancing balance; also available left-handed.

Studio Style Squareback: Completely re-designed with a refined sole draft angle and new design features that promote square alignment, this near-face balanced model with a mid-bend shaft configuration delivers soft sound and feel with its SCS face insert and new chain-link face milling technology.

Studio Style Squareback 2: This multi-material model continues its evolution as a mid-mallet putter with its familiar I-beam plumbing neck, superior alignment properties from its angular features and a new heel-toe inlay, and an improved sole draft angle, which promotes a square setup. It delivers soft feel with its SCS insert, and it is milled from 303 stainless steel and integrated with a 6061 aircraft-grade aluminum sole plate for balanced weight distribution.

Studio Style Squareback 2 Long Design: Built longer at 38 inches and heavier with 25-gram tungsten sole weights and a 17-inch, 135-gram pistol-style grip as well as a longer, stiffer shaft, this model is designed to help quiet the player’s hands and engage the shoulders.

Studio Style Fastback: This updated rounded mid-mallet includes a mid-bend shaft for near-face balanced performance and features a new heel-toe inlay for enhanced two-tone alignment and higher MOI via an integrated 6061 aircraft aluminum sole plate. Its SCS face insert and chain-link face milling technology delivers soft sound and feel.

Studio Style Fastback Long Design: Built for players looking to stabilize the putting stroke, this model is purposely designed at 38 inches and made heavier with 25-gram tungsten sole weights, a 17-inch, 135-gram pistol-style grip and a longer, stiffer mid-bend shaft, all helping to quiet the player’s hands and engage the shoulders.

Studio Style Fastback 1.5: Differentiated by its toe-flow promoting I-beam jet neck offering ¾ shaft offset, this model returns as a completely re-designed mid-mallet putter made for players seeking the feel of a blade with the performance of a compact mallet, driven by its SCS face insert and two-tone perpendicular alignment; also available left-handed.

Studio Style Catalina: In a slightly-wider-than-standard, higher-MOI blade size with a shaft-over-spud design and modern single bend shaft for near-face balanced performance, this new model with a throwback name offers soft sound, superior feel and unmatched performance with its SCS face insert; also available left-handed.

STUDIO STYLE WEIGHTING & SHAFTS: Each new Studio Style putter features performance weighting with two customizable heel-toe weights (tungsten or stainless steel based on model) and stepless steel shafts.

NEW FULL CONTACT SLIM GRIP: With a comfortable chain-link texture to match the new putter face milling pattern, the custom crafted Full Contact Slim paddle-style grip was designed to complement the stroke and performance of blade and mid-mallet putters. Its uniquely contoured profile and flat top provide superior comfort and contact between the hands and the putter, and enhanced body alignment.

FINISH & GRAPHICS: New 2025 Studio Style stainless steel putter heads all undergo a satin mist process for a near-permanent, radiant, yet glare resistant, appearance and texture. The 6061 aircraft grade aluminum components have been misted and anodized in a clear, bright aluminum finish. Scotty’s familiar three-dot theme in cherry red translucent paint carries through to the back circles milled into the stainless steel, as well as the 7 Point Crown engraved on the face. Additional engravings and sight lines are painted in jet black, gold and cherry red translucent paint.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICE: The new Scotty Cameron Studio Style putter models will be available worldwide beginning March 14, 2025, through Titleist authorized golf shops. MAP: $499 – Standard lengths; $549 – Long Design

: www.scottycameron.com