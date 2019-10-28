Boston-area native to be honored by Rolex, AJGA as one of junior golf’s best
BRASELTON, Ga. – Michael Thorbjornsen of Wellesley, Massachusetts, was named an honorable mention Rolex Junior All-American by the American Junior Golf Association, establishing himself among the top tier of current and former junior golfers from around the world for the second year in a row.
Thorbjornsen’s 2019 highlights included:
- No. 29 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings
- Verbal commitment to Stanford (high school class of 2020)
- Secured two top-nine finishes including a quarterfinalist finish at the Polo Golf Junior Classic at Liberty National
- Two-time national junior golf champion
- Two-time Wyndham Cup East Team Member (5-2-1 overall)
- Selected to the United States Junior Presidents Cup Team in Australia
- Served as AJGA Player Representative to the Board of Directors
- Played in the U.S. Amateur Championship and U.S. Open
- No. 23 World Amateur Golf Ranking
Introduced by the AJGA in 1978, the Rolex Junior All-America Teams annually recognize the world’s premier junior golfers. The 2019 Rolex Junior All-America Teams are comprised of 96 junior golfers, 48 boys and 48 girls, ages 14-19, from 25 states and eight countries, including Australia, Canada, China, Japan, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Venezuela. These young men and women distinguished themselves through outstanding play in 135 national junior golf events, 120 of which were conducted by the AJGA. The teams were determined exclusively through the Rolex AJGA Rankings as of October 15.
Rolex Junior All-Americans have a long history of success. Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Lexi Thompson, Anna Nordqvist, Paula Creamer, Morgan Pressel, and Inbee Park are among the many Rolex Junior All-Americans who’ve achieved in college and beyond.
In 2019, AJGA alumni Henry Shimp and two-time Rolex Junior All-American Miranda Wang clinched the NCAA Division I team championships for Stanford and Duke, respectively. 2015 first team Rolex Junior All-American Matthew Wolff won the Division I men’s individual title at Oklahoma State and his first PGA TOUR event, joining Ben Crenshaw and Tiger Woods as the third player to do so. Wolff also earned the 2019 Jack Nicklaus and Fred Haskins Award titles. On Tour, two-time Rolex Junior Player of the Year Woods claimed a fifth Masters, and 15th major overall. Koepka, a 2007 Rolex Junior All-American, defended his PGA Championship title wire-to-wire. Three-time first team Rolex Junior All-American Thompson sits in the top six of the Rolex Women’s Golf Rankings, and LPGA’s Race to the CME Globe, with two top-three major finishes and a 2019 victory. Four-time Rolex Junior All-American Angel Yin and AJGA alum Ally McDonald tied the record in September for the largest four-ball victory in Solheim Cup history (7&5).
2019 Rolex Junior All-America Teams will be honored Sunday, November 24 during the Rolex Junior All-America Awards Banquet, live streamed from PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. “The Greatest Night in Junior Golf” will also celebrate the achievements of the AJGA’s Scholastic Junior All-America Team and Jerry Cole Sportsmanship Award recipient. The Rolex Junior All-America Awards Banquet also serves as the official start of Rolex Tournament of Champions week, the first official AJGA event of the 2020 season.
For more information, please contact Roseanna Smith (rsmith@ajga.org) in the AJGA Communications Department at (678) 425-1779 or visit ajga.org.
