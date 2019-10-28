(Photo credit to ajga.org)

Boston-area native to be honored by Rolex, AJGA as one of junior golf’s best

BRASELTON, Ga. – Michael Thorbjornsen of Wellesley, Massachusetts, was named an honorable mention Rolex Junior All-American by the American Junior Golf Association, establishing himself among the top tier of current and former junior golfers from around the world for the second year in a row.

Thorbjornsen’s 2019 highlights included:

No. 29 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings

Verbal commitment to Stanford (high school class of 2020)

Secured two top-nine finishes including a quarterfinalist finish at the Polo Golf Junior Classic at Liberty National

Two-time national junior golf champion

Two-time Wyndham Cup East Team Member (5-2-1 overall)

Selected to the United States Junior Presidents Cup Team in Australia

Served as AJGA Player Representative to the Board of Directors

Played in the U.S. Amateur Championship and U.S. Open

No. 23 World Amateur Golf Ranking

Introduced by the AJGA in 1978, the Rolex Junior All-America Teams annually recognize the world’s premier junior golfers. The 2019 Rolex Junior All-America Teams are comprised of 96 junior golfers, 48 boys and 48 girls, ages 14-19, from 25 states and eight countries, including Australia, Canada, China, Japan, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Venezuela. These young men and women distinguished themselves through outstanding play in 135 national junior golf events, 120 of which were conducted by the AJGA. The teams were determined exclusively through the Rolex AJGA Rankings as of October 15.

Rolex Junior All-Americans have a long history of success. Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Lexi Thompson, Anna Nordqvist, Paula Creamer, Morgan Pressel, and Inbee Park are among the many Rolex Junior All-Americans who’ve achieved in college and beyond.

In 2019, AJGA alumni Henry Shimp and two-time Rolex Junior All-American Miranda Wang clinched the NCAA Division I team championships for Stanford and Duke, respectively. 2015 first team Rolex Junior All-American Matthew Wolff won the Division I men’s individual title at Oklahoma State and his first PGA TOUR event, joining Ben Crenshaw and Tiger Woods as the third player to do so. Wolff also earned the 2019 Jack Nicklaus and Fred Haskins Award titles. On Tour, two-time Rolex Junior Player of the Year Woods claimed a fifth Masters, and 15th major overall. Koepka, a 2007 Rolex Junior All-American, defended his PGA Championship title wire-to-wire. Three-time first team Rolex Junior All-American Thompson sits in the top six of the Rolex Women’s Golf Rankings, and LPGA’s Race to the CME Globe, with two top-three major finishes and a 2019 victory. Four-time Rolex Junior All-American Angel Yin and AJGA alum Ally McDonald tied the record in September for the largest four-ball victory in Solheim Cup history (7&5).

2019 Rolex Junior All-America Teams will be honored Sunday, November 24 during the Rolex Junior All-America Awards Banquet, live streamed from PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. “The Greatest Night in Junior Golf” will also celebrate the achievements of the AJGA’s Scholastic Junior All-America Team and Jerry Cole Sportsmanship Award recipient. The Rolex Junior All-America Awards Banquet also serves as the official start of Rolex Tournament of Champions week, the first official AJGA event of the 2020 season.

For more information, please contact Roseanna Smith (rsmith@ajga.org) in the AJGA Communications Department at (678) 425-1779 or visit ajga.org.

About Rolex

An unrivalled reputation for quality and expertise

Rolex, a Swiss watch manufacture headquartered in Geneva, is recognized the world over for its expertise and the quality of its products. Its Oyster Perpetual and Cellini watches, all certified as Superlative Chronometers for their precision, performance and reliability, are symbols of excellence, elegance and prestige. The word “Perpetual” is inscribed on every Rolex Oyster. But more than just a word on a dial, it is a philosophy that embodies the company’s vision and values. Hans Wilsdorf, the founder of the company, instilled a notion of perpetual excellence that would drive the company forward. This led Rolex to pioneer the development of the wristwatch and numerous major watchmaking innovations, such as the Oyster, the first waterproof wristwatch, launched in 1926, and the Perpetual rotor self-winding mechanism, invented in 1931. Rolex has registered over 500 patents in the course of its history. A truly integrated and independent manufacturing company, Rolex designs, develops and produces in-house the essential components of its watches, from the casting of the gold alloys to the machining, crafting, assembly and finishing of the movement, case, dial and bracelet. Furthermore, Rolex is actively involved in supporting the arts and culture, sport and exploration, as well as those who are devising solutions to preserve the planet.

About the American Junior Golf Association

The American Junior Golf Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the overall growth and development of young men and women who aspire to earn college golf scholarships through competitive junior golf. The AJGA provides valuable exposure for college golf scholarships and has an annual junior membership (boys and girls, ages 12-19) of more than 7,400 members from 50 states and nearly 70 foreign countries. Through initiatives like the Achieving Competitive Excellence (ACE) Grant, a financial assistance program, and Leadership Links, a service-oriented platform that teaches juniors charitable-giving skills, the AJGA fosters the growth of golf’s next generation.

TaylorMade and adidas are the AJGA’s National Sponsors, supporting the AJGA for nearly 30 years. TaylorMade has served as the Official Ball of the AJGA since 2016. adidas has been the Official Apparel and Footwear of the AJGA since 2017. Rolex, in its fourth decade of AJGA sponsorship, became the inaugural AJGA Premier Partner in 2004.

AJGA alumni have risen to the top of amateur, collegiate and professional golf. Former AJGA juniors have compiled more than 1,000 victories on the PGA and LPGA Tours.

2019 Rolex Junior All-Americans (number of total honors in parenthesis)

Boys – First Team

Canon Claycomb of Bowling Green, Kentucky (4)

Connor Creasy of Abingdon, Virginia (2)

Jack Heath of Charlotte, North Carolina

Bo Jin of (China) Encinitas, California (2)

Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio – 2019 Boys Rolex Junior Player of the Year

Joseph Pagdin of (United Kingdom) Orlando, Florida

Bo Peng of (China) Lake Mary, Florida

Brett Roberts of Coral Springs, Florida

Vishnu Sadagopan of Pearland, Texas

Taehoon Song of (South Korea) Buena Park, California

Jackson Van Paris of Pinehurst, North Carolina (3)

Karl Vilips of (Australia) Wesley Chapel, Florida (4)



Girls – First Team

Ty Akabane of Danville, California (2)

Phoebe Brinker of Wilmington, Delaware (2)

Jensen Castle of West Columbia, South Carolina

Briana Chacon of Whittier, California (2)

Xin (Cindy) Kou of (China) La Habra, California (4)

Lucy Li of Redwood Shores, California (3)

Brianna Navarrosa of San Diego, California (3)

Alexa Pano of Lake Worth, Florida (3)

Amanda Sambach of Davidson, North Carolina

Yuka Saso of Manila, Philippines

Erica Shepherd of Greenwood, Indiana (5)

Rose Zhang of Irvine, California (4) – 2019 Girls Rolex Junior Player of the Year

Boys – Second Team

Aaron Du of (China) Sanford, Florida

Holland Humphries of Austin, Texas (2)

Piercen Hunt of (Canada) Hartland, Wisconsin

Benjamin James of Milford, Connecticut

Brian Ma of Milpitas, California

Andy Mao of Johns Creek, Georgia

Dylan Menante of Carlsbad, California (2)

William Moll of Houston, Texas (3)

Dawson Ovard of Frisco, Texas

Gordon Sargent of Birmingham, Alabama (2)

Ian Siebers of Bellevue, Washington (2)

Keaton Vo of Austin, Texas

Girls – Second Team

Zoe Antoinette Campos of Valencia, California (3)

Sadie Englemann of Austin, Texas (4)

Annabell Fuller of London, United Kingdom

Sophie Guo of (China) Orlando, Florida (3)

Rachel Heck of Memphis, Tennessee (5) – 2017 Girls Rolex Junior Player of the Year

Alyssa Montgomery of Knoxville, Tennessee (2)

Michaela Morard of Huntsville, Alabama (5)

Bohyun Park of (South Korea) Farmers Branch, Texas (2)

Catherine Park of Irvine, California

Megan Schofill of Monticello, Florida (2)

Christine Wang of Houston, Texas (2)

Kelly Xu of Claremont, California

Boys – Honorable Mention

Jake Beber-Frankel of Miami, Florida (2)

Trey Bosco of Austin, Texas (2)

Stephen Campbell Jr. of Richmond, Texas

Kelly Chinn of Great Falls, Virginia

You Seong Choi of (South Korea) Hacienda Heights, California

Tucker Clark of Phoenix, Arizona

George Duangmanee of Fairfax, Virginia (2)

Nicholas Dunlap of Greer, South Carolina

David Ford of Peachtree Corners, Georgia

Nathan Franks of Roebuck, South Carolina

Andrew Goodman of Norman, Oklahoma

Austin Greaser of Vandalia, Ohio (2)

Jonathan Griz of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Leopoldo Herrera III of (Venezuela) Doral, Florida

Andrew Yong. H Jung of (South Korea) San Diego, California

Scotty Kennon of Bradenton, Florida

Caden McMackin of Laguna Beach, California

Yuki Moriyama of (Japan) Las Vegas, Nevada

Luke Potter of Encinitas, California (2)

Drew Salyers of Howard, Ohio

Michael Thorbjornsen of Wellesley, Massachusetts (2)

Tyler Wilkes of Tampa, Florida

Wells Williams of West Point, Mississippi

Alexander Yang of Carlsbad, California (2)

Girls – Honorable Mention

Amari Avery of Riverside, California (3)

Sophia Bae of Norwood, New Jersey

Hailey Borja of Lake Forest, California (2)

Jillian Bourdage of Tamarac, Florida

Camille Boyd of Yorba Linda, California

Jennifer Cleary of Wilmington, Delaware

Macy Fox of Austin, Texas (2)

Megha Ganne of Holmdel, New Jersey

Melanie Green of Medina, New York

Jiarui (Joyce) Jin of (China) Encinitas, California (2)

Hailey Jones of Dallas, Texas (4)

Rachel Kuehn of Asheville, North Carolina (3)

Mackenzie Lee of North Little Rock, Arkansas

Faith Low of Foster City, California

Kaleiya Romero of San Jose, California

Calynne Rosholt of Cedar Park, Texas (2)

Brooke Seay of Rancho Santa Fe, California (5)

Latanna Stone of Riverview, Florida (2)

Kailie Vongsaga of Diamond Bar, California (3)

Casey Weidenfeld of Pembroke Pines, Florida

Nicole Whiston of San Diego, California (3)

Ashley Yun of West Covina, California

Yunxuan Zhang of (China) Plano, Texas

Emily Zhu of Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada

#AJGA#