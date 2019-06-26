2019 PA Junior Championships – John Updike (Aronimink Golf Club) and Caroline Wrigley (Butler Country Club) won the Boys’ and Girls’ divisions, respectively. This is Updike’s second win in the event (2016). Updike will head to Maryland University, while Wrigley will attend Furman University.

RESULTS: https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/5380416833729900290

In the Jr/Jr division, Rachel Joyce claimed the Girls honors and JP Hoban won the boys division in the 13 & under.

More details to come in the story on pagolf.org

Credit to Pennsylvania Golf Association