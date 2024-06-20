The head golf professional at your local country club has a long list of duties:

Overseeing the pro shop merchandise like clothing and golf equipment.

Providing lessons for golfers of all abilities.

Conducting tournaments and assigning tee times.

But for Jeff Martin, head professional at Wollaston Country Club in Milton, Massachusetts, he has an additional task at hand: preparing to tee it up against golfing legends like Bernhard Langer, Ernie Els, and Fred Couples. Jeff will be playing in the 2024 U.S. Senior Open which starts June 27-June 30 at Newport Country Club.

Jeff Martin lives in Attleboro, MA and was the head pro at nearby Norton Country Club. He is currently the head pro at Wollaston C.C. Over 3,000 hopeful golfers signed up to try their hand at qualifying for the Open. Martin shot a 1 under par at Franklin Country Lang that enabled him to play in the 2024 Open. I recently spoke with Jeff at his office at Wollaston Country Club.

Northeast Golf: How did you prepare to try to qualify for the Open?

Jeff Martin: I just concentrated and wanted to keep my game up to a level where I could be competitive.

N.G.: Newport Country Club is across the street from the Ocean and is playing over 7,000 yards. What are your thoughts?

J.M: The weather will be the determining factor. If the wind blows, the scores could run high. If we have calm weather, you could see record scores. I can play well when wind is a factor so I am confident I can do well on a seaside course.

N.G.: How many times have you tried to qualify for the Open?

J.M.: Well, I just turned 50 so this was the first year I was eligible for a Senior event.

N.G.: The tournament starts in less than a week, What are you doing now to prepare for it?

J.M.: Well, I have to keep up with my duties as a head professional, so I am not going to spend hours and hours working on my game. I am up early and practice a bit. I also set up some time at the end of the day.

Next week I plan on arriving at Newport with my family on Sunday and play 9 holes. Then 18 on Monday and Tuesday, and another quick 9 Wednesday.

N.G.: Who is your caddy?

J.M.: My assistant pro, Liam Friedman. He knows my game and will do a great job. He is also outstanding when it comes to reading greens.

Practice rounds at Newport Country Club will begin on Monday June 24, and the tournament will open on Thursday June 27 and complete on Sunday, June 30th.

