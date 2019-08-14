Bedford, N.H. (August 8, 2019) – The 99th NEPGA Section Championship successfully concluded yesterday at New Hampshire facility, Manchester Country Club. Shawn Warren, PGA (Falmouth CC) was crowned the 2019 NEPGA Champion and is headed to the 2020 PGA Professional National Championship alongside 11 fellow New England PGA professionals who earned qualifying spots yesterday.

Two thousand and nineteen marks only the third time in the event’s history that it was played in New Hampshire, and the first time it was hosted at co-host sites Manchester Country Club and Concord Country Club. The final round was played at Manchester Country Club, a historic Donald Ross layout that was one of the very few viewed by Ross himself after completion. This par-71 course recently underwent a renovation project and hosted the 2017 New Hampshire Open, and is already scheduled to host the 2021 New Hampshire Open Championship and 2023 New Hampshire Amateur Championship.

“Hats off to the NEPGA, MCC staff and membership at MCC for putting on a fantastic event,” said Brian Kelley, general manager of Manchester Country Club. “This was a proud moment for our membership and staff. Our facility was in the finest condition its ever been in, and the team here put everything they had into making it that way for this very special tournament in our region.”

Tournament results are posted here: https://nepga.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/nepga19/event/nepga1942/contest/1/leaderboard.htm.

Photo:

Shawn Warren, NEPGA Section Champion, with Manchester Country Club staff, left to right, Brian Moskevich, Head Golf Professional; Brian Kelley, General Manager; Jefferson May, Director of Golf and his son.

About Manchester Country Club

Manchester Country Club (MCC) is a private, member-owned club committed to a tradition of superior hospitality, amenities and playing surfaces. Its historic par 71, 18-hole golf course was originally designed by Donald Ross and built in 1923. Also a premier wedding and event venue, MCC has been providing event space and services to the community (members and non-members alike) for almost 100 years. Manchester Country Club is managed by Troon Privé, the private club division of Troon, the world’s largest golf management company headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz.

