NEPGA Foundation Foursomes Auction

BOYLSTON, Mass. – Some prestigious New England golf courses once thought to be off-limits to the weekend warrior are now accessible, while unbelievable values for golf at nearby courses are up for grabs. It’s all possible through the New England PGA Foundation Foursomes Auction, and it’s only available for a few more days.

Through the auction, golfers can bid on a foursome of golf, plus a cart (in most cases), at any one of nearly 100 New England golf courses, including exclusive tracks such as Eastward Ho!, Hyannisport Club, Vineyard Golf Club, and Warwick Country Club. Golfers can also find foursomes for incredible values, with minimum bids on many foursomes still available for just $100, and low “BUY NOW” prices starting at $150.

With nearly 100 courses participating in this year’s auction, golfers from all over New England are sure to find a great deal or a once-in-a-lifetime golf experience nearby. Non-golf items, including Summer Camps, custom golf cart, and simulator rounds are also available. The Auction ends May 30.

100 percent of the proceeds from the New England PGA Foundation Foursomes Auction benefit the NEPGA Foundation and its mission to improve the lives of thousands of children, military veterans and their families, as well as diverse populations through the game of golf throughout New England each year.