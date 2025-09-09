A New Era For Collegiate Golf: Unveiling of College Royale

Fore! That’s the cry you’d usually hear on a golf course, but this time it’s echoing through the hallways of a Holiday Inn hotel in Grand Haven – Spring Lake. You might be asking, “Golf in a hotel? How’s that possible?” Well, you’re about to find out!

Foresight Sports, a global leader in launch monitor and golf simulation technology, proudly announces the debut of College Royale, a trailblazing simulator golf tournament solely for collegiate sportsmen and sportswomen. This revolutionary event marked in the annals of golf stands unique, redefining simulation golf with a competitive edge.

The Folds of Honor Collegiate and The College Royale: A Joint Celebration

Now, the College Royale might sound like a world away from the fourth annual Folds of Honor Collegiate held at the one-of-a-kind, Jack Nicklaus-designed American Dunes Golf Club. Nevertheless, these two separate events are bonded together as a tribute. They’re not just golf tournaments; they are a celebration of college sports, a platform for upcoming talent in golf, and a salute to the families of American heroes. It’s a beautiful blend of honor, sportsmanship, and dedication.

A New Level Playing Ground: Golf Simulator

In College Royale, thanks to Foresight Sports’ advanced simulator technology, each competitor will face the same shot on the same hole under the same conditions. Now how’s that for a level playing field!

Jeff Foster, president of Revelyst Golf Technology, gives his inputs on the event. “College Royale is not solely about competition. It’s about observing what comes out when technology and tradition collide. With Foresight Sports propelling the technology, virtual golf cultivates an equal ground for all athletes and paves novel lanes for collegiate programs, offering an intriguing peek into the future of the sport,” says Foster.

The Ultimate Prize: Foresight Sports QuadMAX Launch Monitors

The Contest

The thrill of the competition amplifies as Foresight Sports is prepared to award eight QuadMAX Launch Monitors to the victor! Competitors get three chances to win this fantastic prize. The best performers from the finals get the unique opportunity to go head-to-head in a “closest-to-the-pin” contest with the golf-loving duo, The Bryan Bros. Winners from this heated showdown will secure a Foresight QuadMAX Monitor for their respective schools. Furthermore, the top teams will battle it out for the chance to win three more monitors for their institution.

The Venue

Imagine stepping into a 130-foot by 40-foot tent buzzing with excitement. Inside this haven, four top-notch “SIM IN A BOX” simulators powered by Falcon Launch Monitors stand ready to put your skills to the test. Massive LED leaderboard screens display real-time updates of the fierce competition unfolding. But it’s not all seriousness at the College Royale. After all, what’s a sporting event without some fun, right?

From food and beverage stations to a fun-filled photo booth and relaxing massage chairs, attendee comfort didn’t take a backseat in planning this unique occasion. It’s a place for competition, camaraderie, and – most importantly – GREAT GOLF!

Curious to Know More?

If you’ve been intrigued by this one-of-a-kind tournament and want to learn more about the genius behind it, visit www.foresightsports.com. Here, you’ll find heaps of information about Foresight Sports’ launch monitors, golf simulators, and state-of-the-art performance software.

Get In On The Action & Join The Revolution

It’s time to put your game face on and get ready to tee off electronically. Embrace the future of golf, and take your game to the next level with www.foresightsports.com . Happy Swinging!



