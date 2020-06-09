MEDIA RELEASE:

Barlow’s Back-To-Back Eagles Seal Stroke Play #1 Win

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. — Eric Barlow, PGA (Winchester CC) rode back-to-back eagles on the back-9 at Newport National GC to post four-under par 68 to win the first New England PGA Stroke Play Series event of 2020.

Barlow stuffed his second shot close at the par-5 14th and converted the putt for the more traditional of the two eagles, getting to three-under par for the day. He then hit his tee shot on the 15th hole into the 14th fairway before draining his approach for his second consecutive eagle.

“I hit a terrible drive, I was actually on the 14th hole,” Barlow said of his tee shot on the 15th hole. “I had 150 yards and I couldn’t see the green. The ball was going right at the flag and we got up to the green and the ball was in the hole. Back-to-back eagles is nice.

Barlow added four birdies to his two eagles, offset by four bogeys.

Jeff Martin, PGA (Wollaston CC) made six birdies on the day and was five-under par through 16 before a double-bogey on 17 dropped him one shot behind Barlow, posting three-under par 69.

Lou Rivers, PGA (Foxborough CC) and Frank Leja, PGA (New Seabury on Cape Cod) tied for third at two-under par, one stroke ahead of Greg Farland, PGA (Marlborough CC) and Nick Jagoe, PGA (Allendale CC).

Newport National was in pristine condition on Monday, and the 71-player field was treated with picture-perfect weather as well. A special thank you goes to Newport National head golf professional Chris Hulme, PGA and the entire Newport National staff.

The event was the first New England PGA Tournament of the 2020 season. The NEPGA Stroke Play Series will continue on June 15 at Kirkbrae Country Club in Lincoln, R.I.

Thank you to the NEPGA partners who made Monday’s event and the entire NEPGA Stroke Play Series possible, including Avidia Bank, Bushnell, Yamaha/New England Golf Cars, Omega and the PGA TOUR.

2020 New England PGA Stroke Play Series #1

In Partnership with Avidia Bank, Bushnell, Yamaha/New England Golf Cars, Omega, PGA TOUR

Newport National Golf Club

Middletown, RI

June 8, 2020

Par 36-36—72

Individual Professional

1 Eric Barlow, Winchester CC: 34-34–68 -4

2 Jeff Martin, Wollaston GC: 34-35–69 -3

T3 Louis Rivers, Foxborough: 35-35–70 -2

T3 Frank Leja, New Seabury on Cape Cod: 36-34–70 -2

T5 Greg Farland, Marlborough CC: 35-36–71 -1

T5 Nick Jagoe, Allendale: 35-36–71 -1

T7 Todd Scarafoni , Bass Rocks GC: 37-35–72 E

T7 Kevin Rhoads , The Country Club: 38-34–72 E

T7 Greg Kelly, Myopia Hunt Club: 37-35–72 E

T7 Malcolm Oliver, Weston GC: 37-35–72 E

T11 William Maguire, Wanumetonomy G & CC: 37-36–73 +1

T11 Nick Hallowell, The Country Club: 36-37–73 +1

T11 Christian Hoecker, Essex County Club: 35-38–73 +1

T11 Shawn Warren, Falmouth CC: 37-36–73 +1

T11 Brian Owens, North Kingstown GC: 36-37–73 +1

T11 John Hickson, Chequessett Yacht & CC: 36-37–73 +1

T17 Robert Bradley , Brockton CC: 37-37–74 +2

T17 Brendon Ray, Point Judith CC: 40-34–74 +2

T17 Robert Bruso, Blackstone National GC: 38-36–74 +2

T17 Liam Friedman , Nashawtuc : 34-40–74 +2

T17 Seul-Ki Hawley, Winchester CC: 38-36–74 +2

T17 Troy Pare, Ledgemont : 37-37–74 +2

T17 Steven Hausmann, Amherst CC: 37-37–74 +2

T17 Robert Tramonti, Triggs Memorial GC: 36-38–74 +2

T17 Frank Dully, Kernwood CC: 37-37–74 +2

T17 Matt Zdon , Belmont : 34-40–74 +2

T17 Mike Zaranek, Brattleboro CC: 37-37–74 +2

T28 Aaron Harper, Ipswich CC: 38-37–75 +3

T28 John Paesani , Bay Club at Mattapoisett: 39-36–75 +3

T28 Ian Kelley, Widow’s Walk GC: 39-36–75 +3

T28 Tommy Lucko, Winchester CC: 39-36–75 +3

T32 Ronald Coiro, Tedesco CC: 37-39–76 +4

T32 Brenden Mitchell, The Country Club: 40-36–76 +4

T32 Jake Kramer, Bass Rocks GC: 38-38–76 +4

T32 Danny Kish, The Atkinson Resort: 37-39–76 +4

T32 Rick Durocher, Cyprian Keyes GC: 40-36–76 +4

T32 Greg Yeomans , Bay Club at Mattapoisett: 38-38–76 +4

Senior Division

1 Greg Farland, Marlborough CC: 35-36–71 -1

2 Todd Scarafoni , Bass Rocks GC: 37-35–72 E

3 John Hickson, Chequessett Yacht & CC: 36-37–73 +1

T4 Steven Hausmann, Amherst CC: 37-37–74 +2

T4 Robert Tramonti Triggs, Memorial GC: 36-38–74 +2

T4 Frank Dully, Kernwood CC: 37-37–74 +2

