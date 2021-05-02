4 Ways to Soak in The Gorgeous Water Views and Luxury Cabo Has to Offer

When one thinks of heading to Cabo, one word comes to mind – luxury. Cabo is one of the best places to head to if you are looking for a revitalizing, relaxing and lavish getaway. Not only is it a great place to relax, but it also has some of the most breathtaking and stunning views that you absolutely have to take advantage of. Check out some of the most beautiful, fun water activities that you must book for your next trip:

Cabo Dolphin Signature Swim Experience. Everyone has to swim with dolphins at least once in their lifetime! The Cabo Dolphin Signature Swim Experience is the most fun and informative dolphin swim program available anywhere. You can participate in small group interactions for a 40-minute encounter, ensuring that you get the best opportunity to make friends with a dolphin! Throughout the activity, you will be accompanied by a Marine Mammal Specialist to learn all about the Pacific Bottlenose Dolphins. This activity can be for anyone of any age however, a participating adult is required for children who are younger than 8 years old. You can book this experience of a lifetime with dolphins for $194.00 USD/person.

Luxury Day Sailing. Enjoy Cabo’s refreshing and gorgeous weather on a Luxury Day Sailing excursion abord luxurious French made boats and catamarans. This all-inclusive adventure allows you to explore the natural wonders of Los Cabos, cruising past the famous Arch, Lover’s Beach and the sea lion colony. Throughout the day, you will be served delicious hors dóeuvres and drinks from the open bar, while watching for incredible sea life, and in the winter months, humpback whales! This 5-hour activity includes snorkel equipment, paddle boarding, a full lunch, and so much more. You must be 8+ years old to join the day sailing, which is $134.00 USD/person.

Whale Watching Photo Safari. This activity will truly leave you in awe! You can participate in the Whale Watching Photo Safari from December 15th – April 15th, as it is seasonal. You will be able to get up close to the enormity and grace of 40-250 ft. humpback whales in their natural environment, watching them shoot out of the ocean depths high into the air and back into the sea! Throughout the whale watching, a Marine Mammal Expert will be able to explain everything you need to know about these fascinating creatures. You must be 5+ years old to participate in the whale watching for $94.00 USD/person.