4 Adrenaline-Rushing Activities to Cross Off Your Cabo Bucket List

One of the best parts about vacationing in Cabo is all that it has to offer. Whether you are the adventurous type or are looking to get away, relax, and soak in the gorgeous waterfront views, there is an unforgettable and amazing experience for every type of person in Cabo. If you are in the mood for an adrenaline rush through some exploratory and exciting activities, check out some options that you can cross off your bucket list when in Cabo:

Monster Ziplines. Check out the gorgeous Baja desert flying through its vast canyons in a 2,673 ft. length zip line circuit that is 300 feet above the ground. This activity is for participants who are 8+ years old and will last for approximately 2 hours including transfer time. You will be provided with the appropriate equipment and detailed instructions before moving on to the School Line zip line as a test drive. Once comfortable, the experience includes 7 additional ziplines as well as a commando bridge crossing the canyon! You can check out the Monster Ziplines for $130.00 USD/person.

Electric Bike and Beach Adventure. Hop on an electric bike and prepare for the most fun 3 hours of your life! This adventure will take you on cactus lined sandy trails, hilly terrain and a beautiful, soft-sand beach alongside the gorgeous Pacific Ocean. The electric bikes are super easy to use with specialized, wide wheels that will handle well through sandy and bumpy mountain trails. Not to mention, this tour includes a visit to EcoFarm, a series of interactive experiences surrounding sustainability and conservation. It also includes a traditional Mexican buffet lunch at the Tierra Sagrada Ranch, beer and fruit-infused water, a Margarita-making class, Mezcal and Tequila Tasting! You must be 8+ years old to participate in this tour, which is $134.00 USD/person.

Desert Side by Side Razors. Buckle up for the excursion of a lifetime! You can hop on your own Razor ATV and enjoy “the need for speed” through huge dunes and white-sand beaches right outside Cabo San Lucas. If you know how to operate an automatic vehicle, this activity is an absolute must-try for a rugged, fun experience! The backroad adventure will take place at the desert trails north of Cabo San Lucas, with bilingual guides who will give you all the gear and instructions you need. This activity is offered for a variety of ages – however, guests 16-17 years old require a waiver, and anyone under the age of 15 is required to be a passenger. This activity ranges from $270.00 – $672.00 USD/person depending on the type of razor you choose to book. You can guarantee breathtaking views with this adventure!