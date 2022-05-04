The 122nd U.S. Open

Brookline Massachusetts

The U.S. Open Championship will come to The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts in mid-June for the first time since 1988. The Country Club in Brookline has played host to countless championships over the last 125 years and this will be the 4th time the U.S. Open has been contested at Brookline. The first and most famous was 1913 when Francis Ouimet stunned the golf world with his playoff victory. Next was in1963 when New England’s own Julius Boros took the championship in a playoff over Arnold Palmer. And the last Open in Brookline in 1988, when Curtis Strange won in a playoff against Nick Faldo. All three Opens held at the Country Club in Brookline were won in playoffs.

The last major golf event contested at The Country Club was 23 years ago. The 1999 Ryder Cup, fondly referred to as “The Battle of Brookline,” where the U.S. team rallied on Sunday from a record 10-6 deficit. The atmosphere for this event in Boston was incredible and the celebration epic. The Country Club has no doubt a history of exciting moments in the history of golf, and we should expect nothing less in 2022. The USGA is expecting nearly 200,000 staff and spectators for the event which will present a formidable challenge to all; MBTA usage is strongly encouraged. In 2022, with Tiger Woods now committing to the tournament, the USGA is going to limit the crowd to 175,000 at the Country Club which has driven prices for all 4 days to well over $5000.00.

For New England golf fans, now that the Fed Ex Cup Playoffs have officially dropped the event at TPC Boston, the U.S. Open has become the hot ticket for 2022 in golf. The 2024 Senior U.S. Open will be contested at Newport Country Club in the “City by the Sea” – Plan Early!