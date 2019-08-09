Ben Reichert of River Oaks Golf Club edges field by one stroke

EAST AURORA, N.Y. – Ben Reichert of River Oaks Golf Club claimed the 97th New York State Men’s Amateur Championship by one stroke at Crag Burn Golf Club.

Reichert carded a one-over 73 in the fourth and final round on Thursday evening to finish at four-over 292 and secure his second NYS championship, the first being the 2015 NYS Boys’ Junior.

“It feels unbelievable. We looked at a four-shot lead at one point, and I made it a little harder on myself than I wish I would have. But, I was able to get it done and it’s all good now!” Reichert said.

Prior to the Men’s Am, Reichert won the 2019 Florida State Amateur Championship in a sudden-death playoff. Speaking on how that prepared him for this tournament, Reichert said, “100%. I knew exactly what I’d be feeling coming down the stretch. I knew how to handle it. Trust is the biggest thing. Trust what you do, and you can’t really go wrong.”

For the second year in a row, Chris Blyth of Mendon Golf Club finished as runner-up at five-over 293.

“To come up a shot short again this year is disappointing, but I can’t be too upset with the way I played. It’s always a lot of fun playing in this tournament. Coming in second this year and last year is an honor and hopefully next year, I will do better,” Blyth said.

Two Crag Burn players tied for third at six-over 294, including three-time NYS Champion Jamie Miller and former NYS Sub-Junior Champion Tony Hejna.

Speaking on playing this event at his home course, Hejna said, “I think this place is fantastic. The course played great. I think it was a great event for the club and we were glad to host it.”

“I thought the course was awesome; it held up really well. We had all different types of weather so that was cool too, since we get that every day here,” Miller added. Thursday’s 36 holes were delayed twice due to inclement weather.

Rounding out the top five was Adrian Norford of Willowbrook Golf Club at seven-over 295. Prescott Butler of Piping Rock Club and Billy Hanes of Crag Burn finished T-6 at eight-over 296. Christian Chapman of Cobblestone Creek Country Club and Kyle Ritchie of Cherry Valley finished T-8 at 12-over 300. James McHugh of Rye Golf Club carded a 13-over 301 to earn tenth place.

Defending champion, Will Thomson of Oak Hill Country Club, finished the 72-hole tournament at 305 (T-18). The Top 20 will earn an exemption into next year’s tournament.

Reichert begins his junior season on the University of Alabama-Birmingham’s men’s golf team in the next couple weeks. He will be back next summer to defend his Men’s Am title.

_____________________

2019 NYS Men’s Amateur Championship – Final Results

1 Ben Reichert, River Oaks Golf Club 77-67-75-73–292

2 Chris Blyth, Mendon Golf Club 72-73-73-75–293

3 Tony Hejna, Crag Burn Golf Club 74-73-75-72–294

3 Jamie Miller, Crag Burn Golf Club 75-71-70-78–294

5 Adrian Norford, Willowbrook Golf Club 74-72-73-76–295

6 Prescott Butler, Piping Rock Club 74-71-77-74–296

6 Billy Hanes, Crag Burn Golf Club 76-74-75-71–296

8 Christian Chapman, Cobblestone Creek 77-79-71-73–300

8 Kyle Ritchie, Cherry Valley Club 72-79-71-78–300

10 James McHugh, Rye Golf Club 78-78-74-71–301

11 Tom Linehan, Brook-Lea Country Club 79-70-74-79–302

11 Jeff March, Mendon Golf Club 78-72-73-79–302

13 Evan Clarke, Stafford Country Club 74-72-75-82–303

13 Brandon Grzywacz, Shelridge Country Club 79-73-78-73–303

13 Jim Scorse, Stafford Country Club 80-72-77-74–303

16 Shane Devincenzo, Port Jefferson CC 75-80-76-73–304

16 Kyle Downey, Locust Hill Country Club 76-72-78-78–304

18 John Schob, Winged Foot Golf Club 76-78-75-76–305

18 Evan Sitts, Ouleout Golf Course 78-76-76-75–305

18 Will Thomson, Oak Hill Country Club 72-78-74-81–305

21 Adam Condello, Locust Hill Country Club 80-74-78-75–307

21 Anthony Delisanti, Willowbrook Golf Course 77-77-75-78–307

21 Dominic Formato, North Hills Country Club 76-75-75-81–307

21 Danny Gianniny, Country Club of Rochester 78-76-78-75–307

21 David Hanes, Crag Burn Golf Club 75-73-77-82–307

26 Colin McGaugh, Seven Oaks Golf Club 75-69-82-82–308

27 Patrick Nealon, Brierwood Country Club 81-71-76-81–309

27 Kevin Vandenberg, Tuscarora Golf Club 74-78-77-80–309

29 Ryan Rodriguez, The Golf Club at Mansion 80-72-74-84–310

30 Steven Cacchio, NYSGA eClub – Central NY 76-74-81-81–312

30 Patrick Keegan, Locust Hill Country Club 72-80-78-82–312

32 Jason Lohwater, Locust Hill Country Club 79-77-71-86–313

32 Jonny Petrin, Lake Shore 1860 81-76-80-76–313

34 Gray Barnes, Centennial Golf Club 78-77-77-82–314

35 Nicklaus Ambrose, Fox Valley Club 80-75-77-83–315

35 Timothy Saur, Oak Hill Country Club 76-81-80-78–315

37 Justin Lane, Woodstock Golf Club 76-79-75-86–316

38 B. Michael Rogers, Stafford Country Club 78-70-78-91–317

39 Jeremy Summerson, Cobblestone Creek 78-78-82-80–318

40 Brent Fredericksen, Silver Lake Men’s Golf 76-81-81-82–320

40 Connor McCarthy, Cobleskill G&CC 78-79-78-85–320

42 Clinton Lange, Capital Hills at Albany 71-85-82-90–328

43 James Tee, Shelridge Country Club 79-78-86-87–330