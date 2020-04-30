NYSGA Postpones Tournaments in May Due to COVID-19

Due to current restrictions under the NYS on Pause Executive Order and evolving situation regarding COVID-19, the New York State Golf Association (NYSGA) has postponed all tournaments scheduled in May of 2020.

The NYSGA will continue working to develop best practices to ensure that when permitted to do so, we can conduct tournaments while continuing to prioritize the health and safety of our members.

Postponed Events: The NYSGA has postponed all events scheduled to be played in May:

NYSGA Amateur Series (Irondequoit CC on May 11): rescheduled for September 8

NYSGA Amateur Series (Kaluhyat GC on May 14): rescheduled for October 8

NYSGA Amateur Series (Shenendoah on May 15): rescheduled for October 9

NYSGA Amateur Series (Leatherstocking GC on May 19): new date TBD

NYS Men’s Four-Ball Championships (Leatherstocking GC, May 17-18): rescheduled for September 21-22