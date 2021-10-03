Enfield NH (October 1, 2021) — Montcalm Golf Club, one of New England’s premier golf courses located in Enfield, New Hampshire, will host the New Hampshire Mid-Amateur Championship October 5-7, 2021.

The 54 hole tournament will consist of stroke play with a cut for Saturday to the top 27 players.

One hundred and ten (110) participants will compete on the award-winning 6,829-yard Montcalm Golf Course with rolling hills of velvet fairways and greens along with panoramic mountain views of Killington, Vermont’s Green Mountains and Mount Ascutney.

“This is a perfect time of year to host this premier event. We are eager to showcase Montcalm Golf Club’s great and challenging conditions as players will tee off from the tips (black tees),” said Montcalm’s Director of Golf and Head Golf Professional Steve Rogers. “It’s a great assembly of the State’s best players and we’re delighted to put them to the test.”

Spectators are welcome and invited to walk the course to watch some of the state’s best amateurs.

For more information: call 603-448-5665 or visit the website: https://www.montcalmgolfclub. com. To see an aerial fly over of the course, visit https://montcalmgolfclub.com/ hole-by-hole/

Montcalm Golf Club is conveniently located off of I-89 Exit 15 at 2 Smith Pond Road in Enfield, NH.