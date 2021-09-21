McNeill Wins 2021 New England Senior Amateur Championship at Manchester Country Club (VT)

Manchester, VT – John McNeill of Stow, MA was crowned the 2021 New England Senior Amateur Champion held at the Manchester Country Club (Vermont), September 15. The two-day event included 120 of New England’s most talented golfers.

The round one leader and eventual champion McNeill posted an amazing bogey free round of 68 (-4) giving him a four-shot lead over the three nearest competitors who all shot 72 (even). The players in pursuit at even par included Bob Murphy, Bill Hermanson, and Dave Jones after the first round.

Round two was off to an exciting start September 15 with the promise of a great finish but Mother Nature had different plans as severe thunderstorms halted play with only four holes left to play. After careful review by the NEGA, VGA, and MGA the officials decided to revert to a one-day event decided by round one scores only. McNeill was then crowned the 2021 New England Senior Amateur Champion; his play was certainly deserving of the title!

“It was great fun having this talented field of accomplished amateurs here at Manchester CC,” said Pete Weatherby, PGA Head Professional, Manchester Country Club. “We are lucky to have a championship caliber golf course here for us to play day in and day out. It is a true test of golf for players of all abilities, it has all the length and character needed to challenge the modern-day bombers. The firm and fast greens here certainly showed their teeth and challenged a field comprised of some of the best short gamers in the country.

The course, in immaculate condition led by the efforts of Superintendent Sean Monahan and his crew at MCC, was also the site for the 2021 Vermont Senior Championship and this year’s U.S. Senior Amateur Qualifier. According to the field, the Manchester greens were some of the best they had played all season.

About Manchester Country Club:

MCC is a private, member owned club situated in the beauty of southern Vermont. The Geoffrey Cornish designed golf course is fair but challenging and readily accessible. MCC offers a social calendar full of member events ranging from golf, tennis, and social gatherings. Open for play since 1970, the course has been recognized as one of the finest in New England. Manchester CC has a proud history of supporting golf on all levels and has hosted prestigious local and regional tournaments including the 2019 US Senior Amateur Qualifier, the Vermont Mid-Amateur Tournament, and the 2020 Vermont PGA Stroke Play Championship. In 2021, Manchester CC will host the Vermont Senior Championship, the US Senior Amateur Qualifier (2021), and the New England Senior Amateur Championship (2021). The Club also has Har-Tru tennis courts and full-service food and beverage offerings which includes the Tap room offering pub fare, a formal dining room for special events, an outdoor deck with scenic views of the front nine and Mount Aiolis and a casual outdoor bar with lawn games, comfortable seating and a firepit. The Club can host events up to 150 people. Memberships to suit your needs and wants and lessons are available, with golf and tennis clinics and events held throughout the season. For more information call or visit www.mccvt.com.