24 LPGA Legends set to compete in BJ’s Charity Championship

(BOSTON- September 7, 2021) – The pairings are set for the 4th annual BJ’s Charity Championship presented by P&G, a team event showcasing the Legends of the LPGA on Friday, September 10 at The Ridge Club in Sandwich, Mass. The tournament benefits the BJ’s Charitable Foundation, helping families meet their essential needs, including fresh food, education and wellness.

The field features 24 former LPGA Tour stars who have combined for over 325 LPGA wins, including seven World Golf Hall of Fame members: Nancy Lopez, Annika Sorenstam, Juli Inkster, Laura Davies, Pat Bradley, Hollis Stacy and Jan Stephenson.

Jane Blalock of Portsmouth, N.H., a 27-time LPGA Tour champion and Ridge Club member, kicks things off with partner Patricia Meunier Lebouc of Dijon, France and the team of Jan Stephenson of Sydney, Australia and Laura Diaz of Winston-Salem, N.C., in the opening pairing on the first tee at 9:00 a.m.

“We are excited to be back at the Ridge for this unique and very competitive team event,” says Blalock, who still holds the record for consecutive cuts made in professional golf at 299. “The Ridge is the perfect venue for this 18-hole event – the course is in fantastic shape. We love seeing all the members and area fans come out to watch great golf and show their support.”

Eight-time Legends of the LPGA champion Rosie Jones of Hilton Head, S.C., who won 13 times on the LPGA Tour, and teammate Michele Redman of Plymouth, Minn., a 4-time Legends champion with two wins on the LPGA Tour, are set to defend their two-shot victory at the 2019 BJ’s Charity Championship. The event was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“I’m really looking forward to playing and defending with Rosie,” says Redman, who also won the inaugural BJ’s Charity Championship in 2017 with playing partner Patti Rizzo. “We complement each other on the course and are both very competitive. Rosie and I trust each other and know each other’s game.” This year’s event format is a two-person scramble, allowing both players to hit from the best of two balls until the ball is holed.

Redman and Jones will appear in the final pairing on the first tee at 10:00 a.m. alongside the team of 31-time LPGA Tour champion Juli Inkster of Los Altos, Calif. and 2021 Solheim Cup Captain Pat Hurst of Danville, Calif.

“I love the golf course and the support we receive from the members,” adds Redman, “and I’m really looking forward to returning to the Cape.”

Admission is free and gates open at 8:00 a.m. There is no parking available on site; free parking is available on a first come, first served basis at Holly Ridge Golf Course located next door to the Ridge Club and includes free complimentary shuttle service to and from the tournament admissions gate from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Masks are required on the shuttle ride for all patrons, regardless of vaccination status.

Tee times start at 9:00 a.m. and there will be an awards ceremony for the champions on the 18th green following play. Clubhouse parking and access is for V.I.P.’s and Legends only; public concessions and restrooms will be available near the tournament entrance.

For more information on the BJ’s Charity Championship and to follow live scoring during the tournament , please visit http://www.LegendsoftheLPGA.com. To view the Official Tournament Program, visit https://bit.ly/3tm3HmU.

The Legends Tour and the BJ’s Charity Championship continue to closely monitor public health guidelines for the health and safety of players, attendees and the local community. The event will follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and local and state officials and encourage those who are not fully vaccinated to wear masks.

Here are the pairings and tee times for the 2021 BJ’s Charity Championship:

9:00 AM

Jane Blalock, Portsmouth, N.H. and Patricia Meunier-Lebouc, Dijon, France

Jan Stephenson, Sydney, Australia and Laura Diaz, Winston-Salem, N.C.

9:12 AM

Hollis Stacy, Holmes Beach, Fla. and Jane Geddes, Tampa, Fla.

Elaine Crosby, Jackson, Mich. and Cathy Johnston-Forbes, Kitty Hawk, N.C.

9:24 AM

Pat Bradley, West Hyannisport, Mass. and Wendy Ward, Spokane, Wash.

Michelle McGann, West Palm Beach, Fla. and Laurie Rinker, Stuart, Fla.

9:36 AM

Liselotte Neumann, Rancho Mirage, Calif. and Alicia Dibos, Greenwich, Conn.

Nancy Lopez, Palm City, Fla. and Val Skinner, Bay Head, N.J.

9:48 AM

Laura Davies, Surrey, England and Trish Johnson, London, England

Annika Sorenstam, Orlando, Fla. and Suzy Whaley, Ponte Vedra, Fla.

10:00 AM

Juli Inkster, Los Altos, Calif. and Pat Hurst, Danville, Calif.

Rosie Jones, Hilton Head, S.C. and Michele Redman, Plymouth, Minn.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 222 clubs and 151 BJ’s Gas® locations in 17 states.

The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).

About Legends of the LPGA

Legends of the LPGA is the official senior tour of the LPGA providing competitive opportunities for LPGA Tour professionals and eligible amateurs, age 45 and over. The tour was founded in 2000 by 25 veteran LPGA Tour professionals with the goal of continuing to showcase the talents of some of the greatest women golfers of all time. Legends of the LPGA members, including 15 LPGA and World Golf Hall of Fame members, have combined for over 750 LPGA Tour victories including 84 major championships. Legends of the LPGA has helped raise over $26 million for charity. For additional information on Legends of the LPGA, please visit http://www.LegendsoftheLPGA.com.