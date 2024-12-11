Spectacular Jack Nicklaus Signature Design Stood the Test of Time

Quivira Golf Club is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Back in December 2014, Jack Nicklaus, the renowned golfer, was available to tour the course, make a few final design adjustments, and cut the ribbon at the grand opening ceremony.

Comments by Jack Nicklaus

“I think Quivira is loaded with really, really good golf holes and unique golf holes.” Nicklaus said before the opening. He praised the diverse settings of the golf course and the uniqueness of its ocean holes. He explained that although the course might look difficult due to its location, it is very playable.

Design Challenges

Nicklaus further described the challenge of emerging the golf course from the natural terrain and making sure the dunes remain stable. He said that while the course layout is user-friendly for average players, it also poses a challenge for the pros and low handicappers.

Changes over the years

Over the years, the golf course has seen some changes. Two years ago, with the debut of The Beach Club, a beachfront golf cart path was removed. The course has also seen a reordering of holes, making it more balanced with a par-35 front nine and a par-37 back nine. Additionally, Golf Digest voted Quivira as the No. 3 golf course out of the top 20 in Mexico.

Tee times at Quivira Golf Club are available only to guests of Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts in Los Cabos or residents of the communities within Quivira Los Cabos.

About Quivira Los Cabos

Quivira, Mexico’s premier luxury residential resort community, is located on the Baja Peninsula, offering breathtaking views and world-class amenities. Quivira Golf Club is a Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course and is exclusive to Pueblo Bonito Resort guests and property owners at Quivira.

