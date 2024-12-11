Spectacular Jack Nicklaus Signature Design has Stood the Test of Time

Quivira Golf Club 10th Anniversary

Los Cabos, Mexico Quivira Golf Club celebrates its 10th anniversary this month.

Jack Nicklaus, the legend himself, was on hand in December 2014

to tour the course, make a few final design tweaks and cut the ribbon at the grand opening ceremony.

Nicklaus’s Comments on Quivira

It’s worth revisiting a few of the comments he made about his epic creation shortly before it opened.

“I think Quivira is loaded with really, really good golf holes and unique golf holes.

There is good golf even before you get to the ocean holes, which will be unlike anything else in Cabo or many other places.

Engineering Perspective

From an engineering perspective, Nicklaus said the stability of the dunes was probably the most difficult task.

“We obviously had to stabilize the dunes, because every time we came back the dunes had changed.

They are alive, absolutely. We needed to get them where we want them, then make sure we establish them,

make sure they stay where they are supposed to stay.”

Quivira’s Changing Space

Like any living, breathing entity, the golf course has undergone changes since its opening.

Two years ago, the debut of The Beach Club, an amenity for Quivira Los Cabos residents,

required the elimination of the beachfront golf cart path that led to the former first tee.

The par-4 18th hole, a classic links-style par 4 that plays to an infinity edge green, now serves as the first hole.

About Quivira Los Cabos

Quivira (pronounced key-vee-ra), Mexico’s premier luxury residential resort community,

is situated at Land’s End on the Baja Peninsula, with more than three miles of pristine golden beaches, picturesque desert cliffs,

and panoramic ocean views. This exclusive 1,850-acre master-planned community, founded by renowned resort developer Ernesto Coppel,

is a paradise of elegance, serenity, and service. Access to Quivira Golf Club is exclusive for Pueblo Bonito Resort guests

and owners of property at Quivira. Occupying a spectacular natural landscape, Quivira Golf Club,

a Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course, is complemented by an exclusive oceanfront clubhouse and members-only Beach Club. On the premises is Faro Viejo,

a historic castle-like lighthouse (1905) situated at kilometer zero, the exact place where the Sea of Cortez meets the Pacific Ocean.

Quivira Los Cabos is the ultimate destination for residents and guests to live, love and celebrate life. Follow us on Instagram at

instagram.com/quiviraloscabos/.

