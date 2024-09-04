“Unveiling the Power Player: The New TE-400 Golf Set by Tour Edge”

Tour Edge Shakes Up the Golf Scene: Unveiling TE-400 Complete Set

The Powerhouse Combo: Performance & Innovation in One Set

Unraveling the new development from the leading brand in the realm of golf, Tour Edge. Well established as an impressive player in the industry, the brand introduces their latest contribution, the TE-400 package set. This unique creation boasts the status of being the purest exemplar of technical exuberance you can find in any complete golf set. Feel the excitement running in your veins already? We all are!

Birth of the TE-400

The TE-400, a bold 13-piece set, is the original brainchild of the exceptional growth the company has witnessed in the complete set market. On the back of an unprecedented surge in new golf enthusiasts, Tour Edge took matters in their own hands to create the ultimate golfing experience – The TE-400.

What Does the Expert Say?

“The TE-400 reflects the highest level of performance and innovation you will stumble upon in a complete golf set,” states Tour Edge President David Glod. “This spectacular collection features extraordinary game-improvement designs smartly arranged to offer perfect distance gaps from one club to another.”

The TE-400 Suite: Everything You Need to Know

At a retail price of $799.99, the complete TE-400 package set is calling out all golf enthusiasts. When we say it’s a complete set, we mean it quite literally – from drivers to putters, it’s got you covered for your game. But it’s not all about the golf tools; the package includes a specially designed and matching cart bag tailored to fit into your style. Made available are three bag configurations: men’s steel in irons, men’s graphite in irons, and a Senior set with graphite iron shafts.

A Deeper Dive Into the TE-400 Features

The TE-400 complete set includes 13-pieces:

5-degree Driver (12-degree for the Senior set)

15-degree 3-wood

19-degree 5-wood

22-degree #4 Hybrid

25-degree #5 Hybrid

6-iron, 7-iron, 8-iron, 9-iron

Pitching Wedge, Sand Wedge

High MOI Mallet Putter

TE-400 Cart Bag

Get to Know TE-400 Metalwoods:

A golfer aiming for optimal launch and spin rates, seeking ease of use, forgiveness, and accuracy, will find the TE-400 metalwoods irresistible. Designed to deliver extreme satisfaction on every swing, each metalwood ensures a remarkable performance through its unique features such as Diamond Face 2.0/Cup Face Technology and High MOI Rear Sole Weight. Its Power Channel is an added feature that boosts the club’s effectiveness.

Experience the Might of TE-400 Irons:

The TE-400 irons, engineered from the super-soft 431 stainless steel, are your tickets to unparalleled feel and results on the golf course. Filled with intuitive features like VIBRCOR technology, Undercut Cavity, Advanced Toe Weighting, and power-lofted, these irons are the epitome of classic iron design coupled with modern distance, control, and forgiveness.

Unleash Precision with TE-400 Putter:

The high-MOI mallet-style stainless-steel putter in the TE-400 set is your stepping stone towards more accurate putts. It’s soft-feeling face insert with micro-grooves reduces skidding—delivering clean and accurate strokes.

Travel in Style with TE-400 Cart Bag:

Lastly, the stylish and practical TE-400 cart bag is the perfect accompaniment to carry your precision tools. Maintaining a perfect blend of aesthetics and utility, it comes with various convenient features such as a 14-way divider top, an insulated beverage pocket, two dry pockets and generous garment pockets.

A Little About Tour Edge

Celebrating 38 successful years in the industry, Tour Edge is an American owned company rooted in Batavia, Illinois. They comprise of three sub-brands: Exotics, Hot Launch, and “Get in the Game”. This highly renowned brand has served the global golf market as a leading golf club and bag manufacturer.

Get Your TE-400 Set Today!

Experience the peak of golf game evolution with the TE-400 complete set, a state-of-the-art creation from Tour Edge. Step into the zone, feel the quality, take the swing, and send the ball soaring towards the green. Ready to take your golf experience to a whole new level? Grab your TE-400 package set now!







