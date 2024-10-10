Matt Ryan: Quarterbacking Style with Perry Ellis International

Picture this: a smooth, powerful pass completing a touchdown, a perfectly-executed putt on the final hole, and the feel and look of tailored athletic wear that captures both your sense of power and style. This is the world of Matt Ryan, the former NFL superstar who’s bringing his sense of style, passion for sports, and charm to Perry Ellis International as the newest brand ambassador for both the Original Penguin and the PGA TOUR Apparel.

Matt Ryan: Athlete Icon, Fashion Pathfinder

From donning the Atlanta Falcon’s jersey on the football field to providing game insights on CBS Sports, Matt Ryan’s had an enviable journey in the world of sports. Recently etched into the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor, Ryan’s football legacy is undeniable. However, he’s recently turned heads with his seamless transition from sports into the fashion industry as a brand ambassador for two eminent clothing lines, Original Penguin and PGA TOUR Apparel.

Both lines are part of the Perry Ellis International family, a company known for its high-quality clothing, accessories, and fragrances. However, Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO and President of Perry Ellis International, believes that Ryan’s addition does more than just add a familiar sports face to the brand.

Matt Ryan’s leadership qualities, both on and off the field, clearly align with Perry Ellis International’s brand values. The company has a keen focus on clothing innovation, performance, and style, just as Ryan dedicated himself to his craft and consistently performed at the highest level in his NFL career.

“We’re delighted to welcome Matt Ryan into the Perry Ellis family,” reveals Oscar, highlighting Ryan’s success, dedication and passion for his craft as the perfect fit for their sports and lifestyle apparel markets.

From his charismatic persona through knowing performance pressure to being a family guy enjoying his backyard, Ryan carries a relatability that discerning consumers look to emulate. With Ryan on board as ambassador, they aim to appeal precisely to those consumers who seek comfort, style, performance, and versatility in their daily attire.

A New Chapter for Matt Ryan and Perry Ellis International

Ryan’s partnership with Perry Ellis International is not just a stepping stone for him into the fashion industry. It’s a reciprocational relationship. Ryan brings his appeal and credibility to their brands, while Perry Ellis International offers Ryan a platform to expand his influence beyond the world of sports.

Iconic Brands, Now Footed by a Sporting Icon

Whether you’re aiming for a retro vibe with the rich heritage of Original Penguin or seeking the perfect attire for a golf game via PGA TOUR Apparel, Matt Ryan’s stamp of approval adds a new edge of credibility and relatability to these Perry Ellis International brands.

This partnership paves the way for a broader connection between consumers, sports, and fashion, offering what many often seek – functionality, bravura, and diversity in their everyday wardrobe.

