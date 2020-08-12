Manchester Country Club Finds New Financial Footing

Manchester, VT The Manchester Country Club has announced big changes in the ownership structure of the club along with a keen focus on providing superior golf, ensuring the vitality of the club long into the future. A consortium of club members formed a Limited Liability Company (LLC) and purchased the club’s debt from Berkshire Bank.

Like many of its peers in golf, Manchester Country Club has been challenged in recent years to maintain supportive membership numbers. Now, with the financial health of the club assured, the group intends to go further, expanding and upgrading the physical facility and operations. “We want to elevate the golf experience at Manchester Country Club and change the trajectory of the club going forward,” said Andy Shaw, a member of the LLC. Shaw’s father was one of the club’s founders. “Though much is still in the preliminary planning stages, we do know our primary focus will be on the game of golf, and on providing one of the top golf club experiences in the state.”

The golf course, designed by renowned golf course architect Geoffrey Cornish, uses Cornish’s award-winning approach of following the lay of the land in order to showcase the beauty of the area. The club has a proud history of encouraging golf on all levels, and hosting prestigious local and regional tournaments. These include such past and upcoming tourneys as the 2019 US Senior Amateur Qualifier, the Vermont Mid-Amateur Tournament, the 2020 Vermont PGA Stroke Play Championship, the Vermont Senior Championship, the US Senior Amateur Qualifier (2021), and the New England Senior Amateur Championship (2021).

Celebrating 50 years this past June and now with all eyes on the future, the Manchester Country Club encourages the golf community to stay tuned for announcements about the upcoming changes.To learn more about Manchester Country Club, visit mccvt.com.