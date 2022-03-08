World Golf Hall of Fame Announces Presenters for 2022 Inductee Class:

Induction Ceremony to Air Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET (Live on Golf Channel) and

Feature New Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Trophy Designed by Tiffany & Co.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (March 8, 2022) – The World Golf Hall of Fame has announced the individuals who will serve as speech presenters for the 2022 inductee class during Wednesday evening’s live ceremony airing at 7 p.m. ET on Golf Channel:

2022 inductee – Susie Maxwell Berning (Presenter: Judy Rankin, Hall of Fame member)

2022 inductee – Tim Finchem (Presenter: Davis Love III, Hall of Fame member)

2022 inductee – Tiger Woods (Presenter: Sam Woods, daughter)

*Marion Hollins will be recognized posthumously as the fourth member of the 2022 class*.

Emmy-nominated golf personality David Feherty will serve as host of the live ceremony, which will take place on the eve of THE PLAYERS Championship and originate from the PGA TOUR’s ‘Global Home’ headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

The addition of these four individuals will bring the total number of Hall of Fame members to 164.

In addition to honoring the 2022 induction class, the ceremony will recognize Peter Ueberroth and the late Dick Ferris, as recipients of a newly created lifetime achievement to honor their contributions to the sport. Renee Powell also will be honored for her spirit in advancing diversity in golf, as the inaugural recipient of the Charlie Sifford Award presented by Southern Company.

Sanford Health, Kohler Co., Southern Company and Rolex each will serve as official partners of the 2022 induction. As part of the ceremony, the Hall of Fame also will publicly display its iconic new induction trophy for the first time. Designed by Tiffany & Co., the arc of the trophy handle embodies the golf swing and represents the global nature of the sport.

The ceremony will take place in Northeast Florida for the first time since 2013, with most recent ceremonies held in California (2019), New York (2017) and Scotland (2015).

World Golf Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Class:

Susie Maxwell Berning (Competitor)

Despite not taking up golf until age 15, Susie Maxwell Berning quickly took to the sport. Upon turning professional in 1964, she earned LPGA Tour Rookie of the Year honors. An 11-time LPGA winner, she also captured four major championships, including the U.S. Women’s Open three times (1968, ’72, ’73). She remains one of only six women to have won the U.S. Women’s Open on at least three separate occasions.

Tim Finchem (Contributor)

While commissioner, Tim Finchem worked to ensure that giving back was part of the fabric of the PGA TOUR’s business model – as evidenced by the TOUR and its tournaments raising more than $2 billion in charitable contributions during his tenure. He also was instrumental in founding the First Tee to empower kids with life skills through golf, and he led the creation and execution efforts around signature pillars in professional golf, including the FedExCup, FedExCup Playoffs and the Presidents Cup.

Marion Hollins (Contributor)

A visionary golf course developer/architect, Marion Hollins became a pioneer of the sport. A standout golfer who won the 1921 U.S. Women’s Amateur, she would shift her attention by contributing to the development of the Monterey Peninsula into a golf mecca. She made significant contributions to Cypress Point Club, and then founded and oversaw the development of Pasatiempo Golf Club. Later – in collaboration with Bobby Jones and Alister Mackenzie – she provided her influence on the development of Augusta National Golf Club.

Tiger Woods (Competitor)

Over the course of his career Tiger Woods has won a record-tying 82 PGA TOUR events, along with 15 major championships. Unforgettably, Woods accomplished the “Tiger Slam” in 2000-’01, becoming the first golfer since Bobby Jones (1930) to hold all four major titles at one time. He also is a two-time winner of THE PLAYERS Championship and became the first two-time winner of the FedExCup. Outside the ropes, Woods’ TGR Foundation has supported more than two million students around the world.

About the World Golf Hall of Fame

The World Golf Hall of Fame celebrates and honors the legacies of those who have made golf great. The Hall of Fame opened in 1974 in Pinehurst, North Carolina, where 71 members were inducted prior to the transition (in 1998) to its current Florida location, which now recognizes 164 total members. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Hall of Fame partners with 26 national and international golf organizations, including the DP World Tour, LPGA, The Masters Tournament, PGA of America, PGA TOUR, The R&A and USGA. To learn more, visit www.worldgolfhalloffame.org.