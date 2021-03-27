The Manchester Country Club (VT), Rejuvenated and Committed to Growth (and growing) with a New GM, Golf and Tennis Professionals and Executive Chef

New Programs and Club Upgrades Provide Enticing Draw for Membership

March 29, 2021 (Manchester, VT) – The Manchester Country Club (VT), a private club and one of southern Vermont’s premier golf courses, has named Michelle Dougherty, CCM, as general manager/COO.

Dougherty brings more than 20 years of club management experience and headlines a new team at Manchester: Head PGA Golf Professional Peter Weatherby, Executive Chef David Dukeshire and Tennis Professional Keith Baisden. The newly appointed hires join veteran Superintendent Sean P Monahan who has overseen the management of the Manchester (VT), course which in 2021 will host the Vermont Senior Championship, the US Senior Amateur Qualifier (2021), and the New England Senior Amateur Championship (2021).

“This is an exciting time for Manchester as we rejuvenate the club, upgrade our facilities, host some great events and introduce a slate of new programs,” said Dougherty. “Our dynamic and experienced team is focused on enriching the member experience and we’re eager to attract new families and members to what we believe is one of the best courses and clubs in the area and one of the more casual, welcome settings in a most beautiful part of Vermont.”

Prior to joining Manchester, Dougherty was the General Manager at Brookstone Events and Golf in New Hampshire. She also held positions as Assistant General Manager at The Quechee Club (Quechee VT); Clubhouse Manager at the Nashua Country Club (Nashua NH); Director of Operations at The Lanam Club i(Andover, MA) and Clubhouse Manager at The Concord Country Club (Concord, MA). Dougherty’s managerial experience in the private club industry includes an in-depth knowledge of all areas of country club operations, food and beverage, membership satisfaction, golf, marketing, sales, and financial management. A 2009 graduate of Southern New Hampshire University she received her CCM designation in 2017 and is an active member of New England Club Managers Association, The Club Management Association of America and the American Legion Auxillary.

Weatherby joins Manchester from The Ekwanok Country Club, where he was the Assistant Professional for the past three years. He also worked at the Jupiter Island Club (FL), The Misquamicut (RI) Club and the Old Sandwich (MA) Golf Club. Weatherby brings a modern and refreshed strategy to MCC’s golf operations with a robust offering of game improvement for experienced golfers, clinics for beginners, and programs for young golfers.

In addition, he will oversee new summer camp and family-oriented golf programs at MCC. Weatherby has been involved in instruction and all facets of golf operations over the past decade. His accomplished playing career includes first place finishes at the Vermont Sectional Championship in 2019, The Mountain Lake Challenge in Lake Wales, Florida in 2017, the NEPGA Stroke Play at Montcalm Golf Club in 2018 and NEPGA Stroke Play at Turner Hill Golf Club in 2016. He was also runner up in the 2019 National Rental Car PGA Assistant Championship, finished fourth in the Rhode Island Open in 2019 and had a top ten finish in the 2018 New England Open Championship.

“Our mission is to provide members with a warm, attentive, and well-organized golf operation day in and day out,” said Weatherby. “The first time I played Manchester was an incredible surprise. It is a hidden treasure and one of the finest courses in Vermont. It is a serious golf course, a player’s course that we are making fun for all. The proud history here will continue and support golf on all levels whether we host prestigious local and regional tournaments or introduce more family, fun events for all golfers to enjoy.”

Dukeshire, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY, received his degree in 2012. His passion for cooking began as a young kid growing up in Vermont. Prior to joining Manchester Country Club, Dukeshire spent seven years at The Quechee (VT) Club in a variety of roles. His dedication to his trade, commitment to training the next generation of culinary professionals and familiarity of Vermont will provide MCC members and their families expanded food and beverage offerings including local sourcing.

Baisden, a PTR Professional, USPTA Elite Professional, started his tennis career as a young boy in a small town in southern Virginia. He competed in tournaments around the mid-Atlantic Region for years and as a junior player maintained a solid ranking throughout his career. Baisden played number one singles and was a district and regional singles champion his junior and senior years in Fauquier High School in Warrington, Virginia. He also had consecutive undefeated seasons in singles. Baisden began his coaching career 10 years ago at a small private academy in Napa Valley California and takes pride developing great technique in his players. Under the tutelage of some great high-performance coaches, Baisden has developed a technical eye and shares his enthusiasm, experience, and knowledge with all his students. He looks forward to introducing new tennis programming for MCC members.

About Manchester Country Club:

MCC is a private, member owned club situated in the beauty of southern Vermont. The Geoffrey Cornish designed golf course is fair but challenging and readily accessible. MCC offers a social calendar full of member events ranging from golf, tennis, and social gatherings. Open for play since 1970, the course has been recognized as one of the finest in New England. Manchester CC has a proud history of supporting golf on all levels and has hosted prestigious local and regional tournaments including the 2019 US Senior Amateur Qualifier, the Vermont Mid-Amateur Tournament, and the 2020 Vermont PGA Stroke Play Championship. In 2021, Manchester CC will host the Vermont Senior Championship, the US Senior Amateur Qualifier (2021), and the New England Senior Amateur Championship (2021). The Club also has Har-Tru tennis courts and full-service food and beverage offerings which includes the Tap Room offering pub fare, a formal dining room for special events, an outdoor deck with scenic views of the front nine and Mount Aeolus, and a casual outdoor bar with lawn games, comfortable seating and a firepit. The Club can host events up to 150 people. A variety of memberships are available. Golf and tennis lessons, clinics and events are offered throughout the season. For more information call or visit www.mccvt.com.