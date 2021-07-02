The Golf Performance Center Named Top 100 Clubfitter in America by Golf Digest

(RIDGEFIELD, Conn.) – The Golf Performance Center (The GPC) – a leader in junior golf innovations, integrating player development, premium technology and facilities with industry thought leaders – announces The GPC Custom Clubs has been named one of America’s 100 Best Clubfitters by leading golf publication, Golf Digest.

The GPC Custom Clubs’ knowledgeable and proficient staff has been skillfully fitting and fine-tuning clubs for more than 20 years while incorporating cutting-edge technologies such as TrackMan and SAM PuttLab to create the best fit for all types of players. With an on-site Custom Build Shop and vast inventory, The GPC personally handcrafts custom-fit equipment through partnerships with golf’s leading manufacturers and brands. The GPC also operates a mobile Tour Trailer that supports the local community by offering a first-class fitting experience at any location.

“Since the inception of The GPC, our custom clubs department has been a key force in accelerating the development of our valued student-athletes and players,” says The GPC’s Founder, Roger Knick. “The combination of state-of-the-art technology and facilities, talented clubfitting specialists and partnerships with golf’s top club manufacturers ensures that we’re able to provide the tools and instruction that rivals any facility in the country.”

Golf Digest’s 2021-2022 list of America’s 100 Best Clubfitters, which first debuted in 2011, considers all sorts of facilities that offer clubfitting access to the general public. Candidates include independent shops, practice ranges and full-service performance centers, large retail stores, resorts, golf courses and national chains. More than 900 facilities were reviewed, which included nomination forms that detailed each facility’s resources, tools, expertise and fitting methodology. Golf Digest also conducted a poll of leading equipment company experts and a nationwide panel of almost 1,900 Golf Digest course-ranking panelists.

For more than 20 years, The GPC has successfully guided nearly 100 competitors as they prepare for golf at the highest levels. Alumni include multiple NCAA All-Americans, current and former student-athletes at 80 different colleges and universities and professionals who have won on the Korn Ferry Tour, Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada and European Tour.

