The Club at New Seabury Names Kevin Taylor Director of Agronomy

The Club at New Seabury has announced Kevin Taylor as its new Director of Agronomy. Taylor will oversee the club’s recently renovated 36-holes, which feature the Ocean Course and the Dunes Course. He will work closely over the next few months to aid a seamless transition with Scott Nickerson, who, after nearly 30 years in the position, will retire.

Taylor joins New Seabury from Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, where he was the East/West Course Superintendent. Oak Hill, known for their beautiful 36-hole course, hosted events such as the 2019 Senior PGA Championship and the 2013 PGA Championship. He spent seven years at Oak Hill.

“Kevin’s extensive background in agronomy and passion for the game of golf make him a perfect fit for our club,” said Chris Card, President of The Club at New Seabury. “He brings a high level of knowledge and experience when it comes to producing and maintaining high-quality turf conditions on world-class golf courses. His background complements the groundwork we have laid in taking our golf amenities to the next level.”

Taylor attended Delaware Valley College, where he studied in the School of Agriculture and Environmental Science. He is a member of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America and serves on the Advisory Board of Superintendent Magazine.

“It’s an absolute honor and privilege to be named the next Director of Agronomy at The Club at New Seabury. I look forward to continuing and expanding the great work the entire grounds department has achieved to this date,” said Taylor. “I’m confident that working together with the New Seabury team we will maintain two championship golf courses and grounds that our membership and guests can be extremely proud of.”

