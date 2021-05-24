Swing into Summer at The Omni Mount Washington

With the weather warming up, the Omni Mount Washington Resort on the western flanks of New Hampshire’s Presidential Mountain Range has transitioned from winter ski to summer and fall golf mode.

This season, the historic property and its equally as legendary courses, the 18-hole Donald Ross Course designed by the Scottish Architect himself in 1915 (celebrating its 102nd anniversary this year!) and reimagined by Brian Silva in 2007 and the historic 9-hole Mount Pleasant Course (originally opened in 1895!) are ready to help visitors swing into summer.

Throughout the summer, The Resort is offering specials that may be of interest for story potential, especially as golf is seeing a resurgence. These free/special offerings are a great way to get out on the course, and/or add on offering to any stay at the Omni Mount Washington.

Dad’s Golf Free on Father’s Day

Treat Dad to a complimentary round of golf on Sunday, June 20th, 2021 with the purchase of an accompanying full round of golf. Includes green fee and cart fee.

Kid’s Play Free in July

All junior golfers, ages 15 & under, can play the Mount Pleasant course for FREE during the month of July.

Reserved tee time is necessary, valid any time of day.

Must be accompanied by a parent or guardian but purchase of accompanying round is NOT required.

Parent or guardian playing pays regular 9-hole rate.

Includes cart, green fee and junior rental clubs.

Military Appreciation $59 Mid-Week Special

All veteran’s, active-duty military, and First Responders can play 18 holes, mid-week (Mon-Thurs) for $59. Valid all season.

Reserved tee time is necessary, valid any time of day.

Includes cart and green fee.

Military Appreciation $59 Weekend Special

Valid Friday – Sunday after 3:00 p.m.

Reserved tee time is necessary.

Includes cart and green fee.

