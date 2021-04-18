Sugarloaf to Host Ski and Tee Weekend, April 24-25

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, ME – Seldom do you have the chance to ski and golf on the same day, but for the first time in nearly a decade, Sugarloaf will offer guests the unique opportunity to do so during its closing weekend, April 24-25. The top-rated Sugarloaf Golf Club will open four holes on the back nine, allowing visitors to ski in the morning and play golf in the afternoon, or vice versa.

The “Ski and Tee Weekend” will also mark one of the earliest times in the 35 year history of the Sugarloaf Golf Club that the course has been playable.

Despite an incoming nor’easter, the turf at the Sugarloaf Golf Club has been clear of snow and ice for the better part of the last month, with most greens and fairways in the best April condition ever seen at the course.

“Traditionally we don’t see the course in playable condition until mid-to-late May,” said Karl Strand, Sugarloaf General Manager. “But as you know, the last year has been anything but traditional. We thought this would be a fun and exciting way to close out the 2020/21 ski season.”

Greens Fees for Saturday and Sunday will be just $25 to play four holes, and anyone who shows a lift ticket or season pass will also receive a commemorative Ski and Tee baseball cap. All rounds will be walking-only, and tee times should be booked in advance by calling the Pro Shop at 207.237.6812.

Following the Ski and Tee Weekend the course will close again until its regular opening date in mid to late May.

For additional information on the Sugarloaf Golf Club, please visit www.sugarloaf.com.