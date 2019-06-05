Ron Weaver (Bent Creek Country Club and Lancaster, PA) and Scott Mayne (LedgeRock Golf Club and Harrisburg, PA) won in a two hole playoff over Bob Beck (Lehigh Country Club) and Bill Charpek (Merion Golf Club) to win the Senior Division of the 27th Senior Four-Ball Championship presented by LECOM and hosted by Lebanon Country Club in Lebanon, PA on June 3-4.

Centre Hills Country Clubs’ Michael McKinney and Skip Moerschbacher won by two strokes in the Super-Senior Division.

Full recap to follow on www.pagolf.org

Link to full results: https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/5316877304146734726

Credit to Pennsylvania Golf Association