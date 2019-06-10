NORTON, Massachusetts – Four Massachusetts natives will be in the field this week when the 119th U.S. Open Championship kicks off at California’s Pebble Beach Golf Links beginning on Thursday, June 13. The third golf major of the year, the U.S. Open features some of the world’s top professional and amateur competitors in what is the second of four professional championships conducted annually by the USGA.

2017 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion Matt Parziale, who was one of two U.S. Open co-low amateurs at last year’s U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club (N.Y.), will join Wellesley’s Michael Thorbjornsen, the 2018 U.S. Junior Amateur champion, as well as Andover’s Rob Oppenheim and Wilbraham’s Matt Naumec as the four Bay Staters in the field of 150 players. 29 total countries are represented in this year’s Championship Proper.

U.S. Open Homepage

Parziale, a five-time Richard D. Haskell Mass Golf Player of the Year and a former champion in the state’s Amateur, Mid-Amateur, Four-Ball and Francis Ouimet tournaments, was exempt into the qualifying section, where he carded a 36-hole score of 1-over 142 on the Old Oaks Country Club and Century Country Club courses in Purchase, New York on June 3 to place T2 on the leaderboard. In the same qualifier, Andover’s Rob Oppenheim secured the final qualifying spot after shooting a 2-over 143, then defeating Dallas, Texas’ Kelly Kraft in a two-hole playoff. Oppenheim was the 2009 Massachusetts Open champion and had previously won the Massachusetts Amateur Championship before turning professional in 2002.

At the U.S. Open sectional qualifier held in Walla Walla, Washington on June 3, Wilbraham resident and former Boston College golfer Matt Naumec secured his spot to his first U.S. Open Championship after shooting a 7-under 137 in 36-holes at Wine Valley Golf Club. Prior to his sectional round, the recently turned professional Naumec had competed in the local qualifying stage at Pinehills Golf Club in Plymouth, where he was one of five co-medalists on May 9.

Also competing in this year’s U.S. Open is 17-year old Wellesley resident, Michael Thorbjornsen, who is exempt into the field after winning the 2018 U.S. Junior Amateur championship at Baltusrol Golf Club in New Jersey last July.

Thorbjornsen and Parziale are two of only 16 amateurs in the U.S. Open field.

STARTING TIMES

Matt Parziale (Brockton, Mass.)

R1: Tee 1 – 10:18 a.m. EST | R2: Tee 10 –4:03 p.m. EST

Rob Oppenheim (Andover, Mass.)

R1: Tee 10 – 11:46 a.m. EST | R2: Tee 1 – 5:31 p.m. EST

Matt Naumec (Wilbraham, Mass.)

R1: Tee 10 – 11:57 a.m. EST | R2: Tee 1 – 5:42 p.m. EST

Michael Thorbjornsen (Wellesley, Mass.)

R1: Tee 10 – 4:03 p.m. EST | R2: Tee 1 – 10:18 a.m. EST

CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Thursday, June 13 (18 Holes, Stroke Play)

Friday, June 14 (18 Holes, Stroke Play)

Saturday, June 15 (18 Holes, Stroke Play)

Sunday, June 16 (18 Holes, Stroke Play)

