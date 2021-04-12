Pro Shop: Bags, Carts & Accessories

SUN MOUNTAIN

Boom Cart Bag | $330

The Boom Bag is the first ever golf cart bag with built-in speakers that allow you to bring your favorite playlist to the course with you. Simply connect your device to the bluetooth controller, plug your speakers in and enjoy! Boom Bag is available with a 14-way top or a 5-way top, both with abundant space across 13 pockets including a ventilated cooler pocket and the phone pocket has a clear vinyl window the audio player can be seen and controlled. Both versions feature a 10.5” diameter top with a dedicated putter compartment. Available in a multitude of colors.

Boom Bag – https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=yA5yJue-ERQ

SUN MOUNTAIN

PX3 Push Cart | $230

PX4 Push Cart | $240

www.sunmountain.com

Offering improvements on the past Pathfinder models, notable PX3 and PX4 advancements include a new handle and new accessory tray while retaining the main benefits of smaller folded size and easy opening. Other improvements include: a new, continuous handle that allows the cart to be pushed with one hand; new accessory console to conveniently hold balls, tees, scorecard and mobile phone; a mobile phone holder that includes a slot that allows a charging plug to be used when the phone is in place; dual umbrella holders so an umbrella can be placed on either side of the console tray; and a mesh basket and velour-lined pouch for additional storage. The push carts feature bungee cords to secure the golf bag in place, and an adjustable upper bag bracket that accommodates a wide array of golf bag sizes and shapes (including stand bags). Available in multiple colorways.

BIG MAX

Blade IP | $350

us.bigmaxgolf.com

The success of the multi award winning BLADE IP is down to its unique flat fold folding system that delivers a stored size of 34 ½” x 24 ½“ and an incredible depth of less than 5”. It is the Flattest of all BIG MAX carts and hands down the most easily stored and transported push cart on the market. But the benefits don’t end there. The BLADE IP is as practical on the fairways as it is for transport and storage. Multiple features such as double foot brake, integrated drink holder and storage compartment in the handle, along with ball, tee and double scorecard holder, keep all a golfers’ necessities close to hand. Multiple Quick Lok and Quick Fix bases finish the package, ready to take any BIG MAX accessory such as umbrella holder, GPS holder, or sand bottle holder. The BLADE IP is available in golf stores nationwide as well as on the BIG MAX website. Available in 5 colorways.

The Blade IP- BIG MAX Blade IP EN – YouTube

BIG MAX

Dri Lite Hybrid | $230

us.bigmaxgolf.com

The Dri Lite Hybrid is a faultless water-resistant stand bag with unique innovations that allow it to sit perfectly on a cart. Featuring a trolley compatible footless flat base and leg lock system the Hybrid sits perfectly square and secure on a cart or push cart while a neat cut out section in the base adds further stability when combined with a BIG MAX push cart. At the top of the bag the leg mechanism is located lower down the bag, meaning that the reinforced bag connection area makes contact with the cart rather than the legs. This eliminates twisting and provides a perfectly snug fit on the upper bag brackets. With 7 spacious water-resistant pockets, 14 full length dividers and a host of neat features, the Hybrid has all the function of the best cart bags. But take the hybrid out on its own and it transforms to a stylish lightweight stand bag. The footless stand mechanism works exactly like any other stand bag while the air channel straps allow for breathability and comfort. At just 4.4 lbs the Hybrid is a breeze to carry and keeps all your gear completely dry, however you choose to get it round the course. Available in 7 color combinations.

The DL Hybrid- Dri Lite Hybrid EN – YouTube

TOWEL TAG

Customized Towel Tag – $16.99

Customized Towel Tag & Waffle Towel – $34.99

www.TowelTag.com

The innovative Towel Tag utilizes “Pull-Thru Technology” to create an entirely new generation of functional bag tags. Towel Tag is designed to temporarily secure your golf towel without the use of grommets or hooks. Each tag is manufactured using two separate compounds to create a functional bag tag with exceptional durability. They are ideal for temporary storage of golf towels, head covers, rain gear, outdoor and layered clothing. Towel Tag uses the latest printing technology to create a customized Towel Tag suited for every golfer, team, organization, or golf event. You’re only limited by your own creativity. Choose the tag color, upload your favorite photo or logo and print up to 45 characters to create your own one-of-a-kind design.

Towel Tag- https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=P1oAYyyKnyQ

Content: https://we.tl/t- rqfDpXInAW