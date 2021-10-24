NYSGA Announces Eleven New Scholarship Fund Awards for 2021-22

These college students will join twenty others who are already fund recipients, totaling thirty-one who will benefit this upcoming year.

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. — The New York State Golf Association Foundation announced that eleven new students will receive NYSGA Scholarship Fund awards for the 2021-22 academic year.

These college students will join twenty others who are already fund recipients, totaling thirty-one students who will benefit from NYSGA scholarships this upcoming school year.

Related:Current Recipients/ Join Membership Program

The new awardees include David Allen of Jamestown (SUNY Fredonia), Lucas Branigan of Delhi (SUNY Cortland), Anika Buzzy of Oneonta (Moravian College), Sean Campbell of Allegany (University of Pittsburgh at Bradford), Sean Carron of Delhi (SUNY Delhi), Shawn Colella of Marcellus (Binghamton University), Anthony Delisant iof Sanborn (Valparaiso University), James Faso of Rome (University of Buffalo), Julian Galletta of Fayetteville (Stevenson University), Orville Ivey of Mechanicville (SUNY Cortland), and Haley Michels of Canastota (Hamilton College).

Past recipients who will continue receiving aid in 2022 include Luke Barney of Apalachin (Le Moyne College), Brian Beck of Hamburg (Allegheny College), Brenna Callahan of Clarence Center (Gannon University), Sean Dadey of Syracuse (The College of St. Rose), Ryan Davis of Delmar (Fordham University), Alex Farkas of Tonawanda (Niagara University), Ryan Fecco of Baldwinsville (SUNY Oswego), Michael Griswold of Delhi (SUNY Oswego), Jed Janaher of Fayetteville (Binghamton University), Joshua Marshall of Syracuse (SUNY Canton), Zackary Krotz of Ellicotville (SUNY Polytechnic Institute), Elyse Maniccia of Oswego (Le Moyne College), Olivia Minor of North Syracuse (Nazareth College), Benjamin Petell of New Hartford (St. John Fisher), Ian Rivers of East Syracuse (North Kentucky University), Evan Ryan of Canton (Clarkson University), Jonathan Sandstrom of Jamestown (John Carroll University), Ben Spitz of Orchard Park (California University of Pennsylvania), Pasqualina Tartaglione of Pine Bush (University at Albany), and Carleigh Wachtel of Ballston Spa (SUNY Geneseo).

The NYSGA also added a new initiative in 2021, the Foundation Membership Program, which raises money from club members or individuals to fund scholarships for NYSGA member club employees. The purpose of the program is to support deserving students while also helping our club’s facilities attract and retain employees.

“I am very excited to promote our newest charitable initiative, the Foundation Membership Program. We believe it will help us reach our goal to grow the NYSGA Scholarship Fund not only in dollars but also in the number of recipients we are able to award,” said Kara Cushman, the NYSGA’s Foundation Manager. “We are hoping to get to a point where we raise enough money to support every eligible student who applies. This program will get us there.”

Click here to learn more about the new NYSGA Foundation Membership Program and how both individuals and clubs can support this valuable program.