Montcalm Golf Club Hires former Hanover Asst Golf Pro Dustin Ribolini

Montcalm Golf Club Announces New Assistant

Pro Dustin Ribolini, NH 2020 PGA Assistant

Professional of the Year

Enfield NH (July 15, 2020) — Montcalm Golf Club has announced the hiring of Dustin Ribolini as a 1st Assistant Golf Professional. Ribolini, who previously served as Associate Golf Professional at the Hanover Country Club (NH) received the 2020 New Hampshire PGA Assistant Professional of the Year Award in April.

“Dustin is a wonderful addition to our Club and brings passion and a well-rounded skillset. His knowledge in all aspects of golf and his personable approach parallels that of our staff and our commitment to offering a great golf experience,” said Steve Rogers, Montcalm Golf Club’s Director of Golf.

Ribolini, originally from Montpelier, VT, is a 2008 graduate of North Carolina’s Campbell University PGA Golf Management school, where he earned a degree in Business Administration. He earned his Class ‘A’ PGA Membership in 2011.

Prior to Hanover Country Club (HCC) where Ribolini worked for nine seasons, from 2012 to 2020, he was at Stowe Country Club in Stowe VT from 2008-2011. In the spring, Dartmouth announced it would close HCC for the 2020 season but last week announced it would close permanently.

ABOUT MONTCALM GOLF CLUB:

Situated between the Green Mountain National Forest and the White Mountain National Forest in the Upper Valley section of the Dartmouth-Lake Sunapee region, Montcalm Golf Club has outstanding panoramic mountain views of Killington, Vermont’s Green Mountains and Mt. Ascutney, as well as rolling hills of velvet fairways and greens. In addition to a new state of the art practice and training facility, it offers one and two day golf schools throughout the summer. Montcalm Golf Club is conveniently located off of I-89 Exit 15 at 2 Smith Pond Road in Enfield, NH.

For reservations or more information: call 603-448-5665 or visit the website: https://www.montcalmgolfclub.com

Media Contact: Lynn Luczkowski, L2 Communications, office 802-295-3888 or email Lynn@L2comm.biz.

###