Montcalm Golf Club Announces First Assistant Golf Professional Brennan Earls

Enfield NH (May 4, 2021) — Montcalm Golf Club has announced the hiring of Brennan Earls as its First Assistant Golf Professional. Earls is a PGA Class A Member, elected to Membership 2020 with a specialization in Teaching and Coaching.

Earls recently served as an assistant golf professional at the Burlington Country Club (Burlington VT). He has worked at some of the best golf facilities in the country including Quail Valley Golf and River Club in Vero Beach, FL, The Quechee Club in Quechee, VT, and Streamsong Resort and Spa in Bowling Green, FL.

Born and raised in Central Vermont, Earls attended Vermont Technical College in Randolph, VT and graduated in 2006 with an associate degree in Civil Engineering. After 10 years in the engineering field, he pursued his passion with a career path in golf.

“Brennan is a great addition to the Montcalm team and provides a well-rounded skill set that will enhance our operations and in turn, the experience for our Montcalm members,” said Steve Rogers, Montcalm Golf Club’s Director of Golf. “He has worked at some of the finest resorts and clubs from New England to Florida and brings a great maturity and golf acumen to lead our junior Golf Instruction and support all day-to-day operations from tournaments and events to golf merchandising to outside services.”

Earls, who has extensive TrackMan experience, prides himself on his extensive study with the golf swing and is well versed in club fitting and club repair. As a player he was ranked 10th in 2020 of the VT PGA Player of the Year and Top 15 in 2019 of the VT PGA Player of the Year.

In his free time, Earls spends time with his twin girls and enjoys most outdoor activities including fishing, hiking, sporting events, snowboarding and snowmobiling.

ABOUT MONTCALM GOLF CLUB: Situated between the Green Mountain National Forest and the White Mountain National Forest in the Upper Valley section of the Dartmouth-Lake Sunapee region, Montcalm Golf Club has outstanding panoramic mountain views of Killington, Vermont’s Green Mountains and Mt. Ascutney, as well as rolling hills of velvet fairways and greens. In addition to a new state of the art practice and training facility, it offers one and two day golf schools throughout the summer. Montcalm Golf Club is conveniently located off of I-89 Exit 15 at 2 Smith Pond Road in Enfield, NH.

For reservations or more information: call 603-448-5665 or visit the website: https://www.montcalmgolfclub. com