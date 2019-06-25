Stay & Play one of New England’s Great Resorts

Mohegan Sun built in 1996 by the Mohegan Tribe of Connecticut, is one of the world’s most amazing gaming and entertainment destinations. The resort has two unique casinos and is also host to the Kids Quest/Cyber Quest family entertainment facility, two luxurious spas, world-class meeting facilities, a state-of-the-art Poker Room as well as three major entertainment venues with seating from 350 to 10,000. People from across the globe come to see live concerts, major sporting events and play on of Southern New England’s finest resort golf course.

In 2007 Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority acquired Pautipaug Country Club, in Baltic, CT and renamed the course Mohegan Sun Golf Club. In 2011 golf course architects Stephen Kay and Robert McNeil began restoring the 50 + year old Geoffrey Cornish design while updating irrigation, greens, tee boxes and bunkers. Kay and McNeil brought back much of the vision Cornish had for this wonderful facility, while adding nuances to embellished the unique characteristics of the original course layout. In 2012 the course reopened and was renamed The Mohegan Sun Golf Club.

The Mohegan Sun Golf Club is an 18-hole championship golf course that gives guests an opportunity to play on one of the truly hidden gems of Southeastern Connecticut. Mohegan Sun Golf Club is continuously ranked in the top 10 public courses in Connecticut. Most recently, it ranked #6 in the 2019 BEST IN GOLF AWARDS – voted on by our subscribers at Northeast GOLF. In 2014, Golfweek Magazine named the club one of the “Top 40 Casino Golf Courses” in the country. The course features plush greens, top-of-the-line bunkers and the exceptional guest services. It is nestled in scenic southeastern Connecticut hills in a pristine region of the state. While the course is a bit of a ride from the casino, the ride is very enjoyable and through Connecticut countryside along the Shetucket River which winds its way through the course. The casino provides shuttle service to and from the course daily.

At Mohegan Sun Golf Club, players can enjoy the course as well as our practice facilities, the Mohegan Sun Golf Academy, the Pautipaug Pub and our well-stocked Pro Shop.

The Mohegan Sun Golf course is a must play in Southern Connecticut region and one of the best conditioned facilities you will find anywhere in New England, it is truly resort golf at its best. The first few holes are typical Cornish starting holes, perfect for a feel-good start to your round for a great golf experience. Midway through the front nine the course will present you with two back to back par 5’s, both are reachable with good tee shots. A mid handicapper should have no trouble getting through first 6 holes without major problems. A common Cornish design style is to challenge the players ability before the turn. This is well stated on the number 1 handicap 7th hole and the tricky 400+ yard 9th hole.

The course plays well for all skill levels from the black tees at about 6800 yards, the blue tees at 6471 yards, white at 6111 yards and women’s, at 5350 yards. It is a perfect resort style course that’s fun, challenging and enjoyable. I am a true believer in feel good golf at resort course, you’re not there to get thrashed on every hole, you’re on vacation to enjoy golf. This course was in excellent condition and was challenging. There are a number of difficult greens with multiple tiers and undulations, elevation changes and greens run quick but true.

In terms of style and layout of the resort proper, Mohegan Sun has the edge over many larger resorts. It has a more intimate feel that is more welcoming. There are huge gaming spaces and tons of shopping and dining but the décor is more expressive and inviting. Mohegan Sun’s 34-story Sky Tower is beautiful as are the accommodations and appointments.

For dinning choices, there is a plethora of upscale and casual eateries, almost 50 in all. Cantonese barbecue, Irish Pubs with great music and brews. Ballo Italian, Comix Roadhouse, Bobby Flay’s Bar American, Todd English’s Tuscany and Michael Jordan’s Steakhouse lending some celebrity heft to the scene. There are some more casual options, too, including an outpost of famous New Haven-style pizza palace Frank Pepe’s. There is plenty of nightlife and top acts at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Mohegan Sun is great place for group outing, a couple’s weekend or even just a stay & play golf buddies trip. One thing is for sure, you will be coming back for more!

Mohegan Sun offers an array of options for stay and play golf and hotel / casino / entertainment packages, go to mohegansun.com for more information.