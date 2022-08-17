What better way to close out the Summer than celebrating an exciting grand opening for the Racquet Complex at Owl’s Nest!

On August 21st, Owl’s Nest invites you to join them for a Sunday Funday at the official opening of their racquet complex!

Whether you have been playing tennis and pickleball for years, or you are looking to start, this is the perfect place to head to with friends, family, or by yourself to enjoy a fun morning. Racket sports are not only a blast, but a great way to boost the cardiovascular system and get some great exercise in. Tennis and pickleball are strategic, competitive, fun, and aerobic!

Not only will you be able to enjoy playing tennis or pickleball, but they will also be providing complimentary appetizers, cold beverages, as well as a wine truck during the round-robin clinic and exhibition match.

The round-robin clinic will be taking place at 10 AM with pro-ams available to help guide and assist you if you are looking for any tips or pointers. And, at 12 PM, they will be hosting an exhibition match played by pro-ams.

If interested in joining in on the fun, registration for the grand opening of the racquet complex is totally free, and all spectators are welcome.

You can register for the round-robin tournament here, and if you have any questions, feel free to email the Director of Racquets, Luana Stanciu, for more information!