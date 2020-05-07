GOLF PERMITTED IN MASSACHUSETTS BEGINNING TODAY!

We are thrilled to be welcoming you all back to the course this season with the ability to play golf in a safe and measured way. The following is an FAQ update from the Mass.gov website that provides guidelines established by the Governor’s Administration so that golf courses can provide access to golfers starting today, May 7. With this consideration by Governor Baker and his team we would like to remind everyone that keeping the golf community safe is of the utmost importance right now and we must all contribute to that end.

The Alliance of Massachusetts Golf Orgaizations will continue to work with the Governor’s Administration and communicate with our respective memberships as updates are made available regarding the clarification and/or any relaxing of guidelines. Our staff is here to help you with any questions you may have as we begin to safely resume golf.

As a reminder, we are in score posting season and the USGA has addressed questions regarding Rules and Handicapping during the COVID-19 era. Please click here for more information.

GOLF GUIDELINES FOR SAFE PLAY IN MASSACHUSETTS

DURING COVID-19 ERA (as of 5/7/20)

Non-Essential Business FAQ Update from Mass.gov

Golf courses are not essential businesses and cannot have employees working on-premise. Notwithstanding this restriction, essential services, such as groundskeeping to avoid hazardous conditions and security, provided by employees, contractors, or vendors are permitted. Private operator of courses may permit individuals access to the property so long as there are no gatherings of any kind, appropriate social distancing of six feet between individuals is strictly followed, and the business operator and golfers abide by the specific guidelines for golf courses.

Municipalities may decide to open municipal courses under these guidelines, if they so choose.

Guidelines:

•Security personnel can be delineated by each club (ex. A pro and the head starter) and will be present to enforce social distancing. There can be no other employees working at the recreational component of the golf operation.

•All staff must wear face coverings while on property.

•Course facilities including but not limited to the clubhouse, golf shop, restaurant, bag room and locker room must remain closed.

•No caddies allowed.

•No golf carts allowed.

•Push carts may be used. Players must either carry their own bag or use a push cart.

•All golfers must maintain proper social distancing of at least 6 feet at all times.

•Groups of players are restricted to no more than 4 players at one time.

•Members-only clubs can allow guests as determined by the security personnel on the golf course.

•Private clubs that allow non-members to make reservations can do so at their discretion.

•Maintenance personnel are permitted to work on the golf course.

•Tee Time Policy must be 15 minutes between groups.

•Golfers must stay in their car until 15 minutes before their tee time and must return to their car immediately following play.

•Online and remote payment options must be utilized.

•All golfers must use their own golf clubs. Sharing golf clubs or rental golf clubs is not allowed.

•Flagsticks must remain in the hole. Hole liners must be raised so picking a ball out of the hole doesn’t occur.

•Bunker rakes must be removed, and ball washers must be removed or covered.

•Practice putting green, driving range, and chipping areas must be closed.

•Facilities must have readily accessible hand sanitizer.