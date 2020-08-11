Golf News I Fashion

Volvik Begins Hand Sanitizer Promotion

Volvik, a rapidly-growing, premium high-performance golf ball company, is truly leaning into what people want during the current climate – to stay germ-free and healthy! Now, you can enjoy golfing out on the course without having to worry about whether you’re stocked up enough on hand sanitizer. Now through the end of August, Volvik has introduced a new hand sanitizer promotion with a minimum purchase of any 24 dozen Volvik golf balls and 24 completely free hand sanitizers!

Vice president of sales for Volvik USA, Wes Whittingham, mentioned that Volvik recognizes the importance of golfers adhering to health guidelines as they are enjoying the game out on the course; because of this, the hand sanitizer initiative was put into place. This initiative allows for consumers to mix and match models and colors, with 6 dozen minimum per model and 2 dozen per color. Golf shops are allowed a maximum of 48 dozen balls and 48 sanitizers per location, and it is available on a first-come basis, while supplies last.

If you are a golf shop interested in placing pre-orders with your local Volvik sales representative, you can contact Volvik directly for immediate shipment.