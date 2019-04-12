Joseph Basile was a member of the third generation of Basiles to run the family business, Catania Oils. When “Uncle Joe” was diagnosed with leukemia and passed away at the young age of 38, the family responded by organizing the Basile Family Memorial Golf Tournament. Now in its 30th year, the event supports the Jimmy Fund and cancer research and care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

“This tournament has become a big part of our family and company’s legacy,” the Basile family says. “We’re honored to raise funds for Dana-Farber in Uncle Joe’s name.”

You, too, can start a golf event through Jimmy Fund Golf presented by Mohegan Sun with your family, company, or community to honor a loved one affected by cancer.

