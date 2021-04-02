Escalante Golf Selects Coore & Crenshaw to Redesign Pines Course at The International

(BOLTON, Mass.) – Escalante Golf, a boutique owner and operator of unique golf assets, has selected prominent golf course architects Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw to revitalize the Pines Course at The International. Scheduled to begin in 2022, the Pines Course project will be the latest club enhancement planned for The International as part of Escalante’s vision to reimagine the club as one of New England’s most iconic private, golf-first membership experiences.

Originally designed by Geoffrey S. Cornish with input from local hero and 1913 U.S. Open champion Francis Ouimet, the Pines Course opened in 1957. Robert Trent Jones, Sr. modified the layout in 1972, and it’s considered one of the nation’s longest golf courses at 8,325 yards from the tips.

Coore & Crenshaw intends on refining Cornish’s original layout while drawing inspiration from the land for their design, much like their latest project Sheep Ranch at Bandon Dunes. Specifically, the team is considering removing several tee boxes to help with the flow of the course and enhance the experience as well as re-routing several holes.

“We will study the Pines Course more as a landform in its raw state as if no golf course exists,” Coore says. “We don’t want to view this as restoring an existing course and be too influenced by its features. The potential for interesting golf at the Pines Course is very high.”

“Our job is to wed holes to the ground as we see them in a natural way,” adds Crenshaw. “That’s what we attempt to do – we like to see the ground with no preconceived notions on what to do. I think we can do a fantastic job with this golf course.”

Inspired by courses from 1920s and 1930s – often referred to as the Golden Age of golf course architecture – Coore & Crenshaw boasts an impressive portfolio of award-winning layouts. Among their original designs: Sand Hills in Nebraska, Streamsong Resort in Florida and Bandon Trails in Oregon. The design team also has revamped several esteemed layouts – Riviera Country Club, Pinehurst No. 2 and Maidstone, to name a few – to critical acclaim.

“Over the years, Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw have set the standard for golf course architecture built on their respect for classic golf courses,” says David McDonald, President of Escalante Golf. “Their design philosophy of traditional, strategic golf perfectly marries with our vision for The International – to honor and celebrate golf in its purest form.”Escalante Golf acquired The International in February and immediately went to work on preserving the club’s 120-year legacy and expanding on its vision to reimagine the club. Steve Brennan was recently named the General Manager at The International and Paul Celano was hired as the club’s Director of Golf. Earlier this month, Escalante hired noted golf course architect Tripp Davis to renovate the Oaks Course.

“The plans that the Escalante team have for The International are nothing short of compelling. Bill and I are excited to help them bring their vision for the property to life, and re-establish the club as one of New England’s most sought-after private golf experiences,” Crenshaw says. “The International, in its bones, reflects golf’s Golden Age. We look forward to working with owners who want to preserve and honor that legacy by creating a club that is rooted in a deep respect for the game.”

The International is now building a membership that will share in the responsibility of shepherding a new era of golf at the club. For more information, visit www.theinternational.com or contact John Conroy at john.conroy@theinternational.com or (978) 778-1353.

About The International

Originally opened in 1901 as a nine-hole public course, The International has evolved over the past century into one of the finest golf clubs in New England, and the only private 36-hole club in Greater Boston. At over 8,300 yards, the Pines Course is the longest golf course in the United States. Tom Fazio built the club’s expansive practice facilities, and the Oaks Course, which opened in 2001. Rounded out by overnight accommodations available to members and their guests, The International represents a pure-golf experience of the highest pedigree.

About Escalante Golf

Founded in 1991, Escalante Golf is a boutique owner and operator of luxury golf properties across nine states. The Fort Worth, Texas-based company has quietly assembled an impressive collection of exclusive clubs in key markets that have hosted several prestigious amateur and professional golf tournaments including the U.S. Mid-Amateur Golf Championship, the Charles Schwab Cup, the WGC Match Play Championship, the WinCo Foods Portland Open and the Shell Houston Open. Operating partners David McDonald, Elcio Silva, Robert Silva and David Matheson direct the Escalante team.

For more information: visit www.escalantegolf.com or call (817) 386-9721.