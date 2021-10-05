Blaser/Quigley Win Rain-Shortened 2021 CCNB Gilholm Cup!

The Country Club of New Bedford’s Gilholm Cup was scheduled for Saturday, September 25, and

Sunday, September 26, as a 36-hole best ball of two gross stroke play event. Unfortunately, due to

3+ inches of rain falling overnight, Sunday’s round was cancelled, and it became an 18-hole event.

Thirty-eight teams vied for the Title at the famed Willie Park Jr. designed golf course, Par 70, 6400-yard

layout. Playing in the Men’s Invitational Event were some of the best amateur players in New England

and beyond.

Kevin Blaser (Segregansett CC) and Paul Quigley (Green Valley GC – RI) shot 65, five under par gross,

for the day to win the Cup.

The team got off to a hot start as Paul birdied the short first hole with a birdie putt from 20 feet.

Paul hit it to 10’ and putted it in on the dogleg third hole for another birdie.

On the 4 th hole, the only par 5 on the golf course, Kevin launched a big drive and hit a 3 iron second shot

near the green. From 20 yards away, he wedged it up. The ball took two bounces, hit the stick and went

in for an Eagle 3!

With a quick 4 under par for 4 holes, the team battled the course with all pars until Paul hit his 7 wood to

4 feet on hole 17, the par 3 over the water, and knocked it in for their third birdie of the day.

A nifty par on the long par 4 18 th sealed the deal for them with a five under par 65.

This is the 3 rd Gilholm Cup victory for teammates Quigley and Blaser. Kevin and Paul paired in 2013 and

2015 to take the Cup. Paul also won in 2011 with Bobby Leopold as his partner.

Tied for 2 nd place were teammates Matt Montt (Plymouth CC) and Bradley Broome (Button Hole GC – RI),

and teammates Steve Cahill (Wollaston GC) and Sean Fitzpatrick (George Wright GC). Both teams were

four under par 66. Bradley holed his second shot for an eagle on hole #13.

Three teams tied for 4 th at three under par 67: Kevin Nery and Adam Bradshaw (both of CCNB); David

Pierce and Rugo Santini (both of Oakley CC); and J. C. Guthrie (Oak Hill CC) and Mike Lemerise

(Cyprian Keyes GC).

The 21-year tournament was named for John Gilholm, the legendary, nationally acclaimed CCNB Golf

Professional for over 40 years.