Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company Introduces Revolutionary Edge EX Irons Packed With Game Improvement Technologies

Ben Hogan Edge franchise continues its rich tradition of exceptional performance with forged feel; new iron designed for mid-handicap golfers

Fort Worth, Texas – April 6, 2021 – The Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company introduced the much-anticipated Edge EX irons today, designed for mid-handicap players who are serious about improving their games and playing to their maximum potential. The new irons represent the latest in a long line of industry-changing Edge irons which were originally introduced by the Company in the late 1980’s to the delight of golfers who appreciated their unique combination of forgiveness with the feel only a forged iron can provide.

The new Edge EX irons were designed from the ground up to be extremely easy-to-hit. The Company antipates that Edge EX irons will attract a new segment of the market to the Ben Hogan brand. Research conducted by the Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company indicated that many ‘non-competitive’ golfers were intimidated by Hogan’s long-standing reputation for manufacturing golf equipment for the most discerning and accomplished players in the world.

“Ben Hogan golf equipment has long been used by some of the best players in the world” said Scott White, President and CEO of Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company. “Some golfers who play the game just for fun or few a few bucks in friendly games felt that our products weren’t for them. We continue to try to educate golfers that forged clubs are not reserved for only the best players in the world. In fact, quite the contrary. Edge EX irons will offer average golfers the playability, forgiveness and feel that Ben Hogan once described as ‘… that blissful feeling that goes from your hands, up your arms, and into your heart.’”

Edge EX irons retain the traditional look and elegance that Ben Hogan irons are known for but have a confidence-inspiring shape and visual cues that mid-handicap golfers will appreciate. As compared to Ben Hogan Icon irons – a traditional muscle back blade design – and the award-winning PTx PRO irons, the Edge EX irons are very distinctive in a number of ways.

The Open Cavity design allows for extreme perimeter weighting to increase club head stability and help golfers square the face at impact. Additionally, unnecessary mass behind the forged face was repositioned low and rearward, much like basic design philosophies used in many driver designs. This helps get the ball airborne quickly and easily with any angle of attack. Best of all, the physical size of the club face and Effective Hitting Area has been enlarged significantly making Edge EX irons incredibly forgiving, even on shots struck near the toe or higher on the clubface.

“We tested these irons more than any other product we’ve brought to market in recent years” continued White. “Consumer response and feedback was exceptionally good throughout the development process. Golfers of all ability levels, but especially those with double-digit handicaps told us that Edge EX irons were some of the easiest-to-hit irons they’ve ever played. The larger clubhead, increased offset, and thicker topline especially, were features that many golfers really appreciated.”

Like all Ben Hogan irons and wedges, the new Edge EX irons will utilize the latest generation of the Company’s proprietary V-SOLE® technology which was engineered for the wider sole of Edge EX irons. The high bounce leading edge combined with softer bounce trailing edge provides for easy turf interaction with any strain of grass and helps promote solid contact on awkward and uneven lies.

Ben Hogan Edge EX irons will be available for order immediately, though they will not be shipped nor available for demo until late April. Like all Ben Hogan irons, Edge EX irons will be separated by consistent 4-degree gaps as Ben Hogan demanded, however, lofts on Edge EX irons have been strengthened slightly (+ 2 degees) based on consumer preferences during the testing process. The #4 iron will be twenty (20) degrees; the Pitching Wedge is forty-four (44) degrees.

Edge EX irons are available for purchase at www.BenHoganGolf.com exclusively. A 7-piece set (#4 iron through Pitching Wedge) will be priced at $800.00 with a choice of various premium steel and graphite shafts. Five (5) and six (6) piece sets (#6 – PW at $630.00 and #5 – PW at $720.00 respectively) will be offered, too, for golfers wishing to choose one of the Company’s long iron alternative products (e.g., UiHi Utility Irons or VKTR+ hybrids) for the long-end of their set. As always, all Ben Hogan golf clubs are built to the individual golfer’s specifications; the Company does not offer ‘stock’ products.

The Company’s recently enhanced HoganFit online fitting tool, which helps golfers of all ability levels find the Ben Hogan Golf equipment best suited for their games, will recommend Edge EX irons for most double-digit handicap golfers.

The Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company offers a number of consumer-centric programs, including free domestic shipping on orders over $750.00, flat-rate international shipping and a low or no-cost financing program. And, recognizing that many golfers want to personally experience equipment before they purchase, the Company offers a simple, risk-free Demo program, as well as a Trade-UP program where golfers can offset the cost of their purchase by selling used equipment back to the Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company. Keep up-to-date with all of the latest Ben Hogan Golf news on social media: Twitter @BenHoganGolf, Facebook @BenHoganGolfEquipmentCompany and Instagram @BenHoganGolf.

About Ben Hogan Golf Equipment

The Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company manufactures premium golf clubs and golf bags and is committed to continue Ben Hogan’s reputation of innovation, performance and classical designs. The company is based in Fort Worth, Texas, Ben Hogan’s longtime home and the site of the original Company which opened in 1953. The Company offers their premium products online at benhogangolf.com exclusively. By eliminating the retail “middleman”, the Company’s cost structure is minimized and consumers are able to purchase high-quality golf equipment at factory-direct prices. © 2021 Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company, LLC