Sectional qualifying took place at 13 sites across New York from June 28 – July 16.

78th NYS Boys’ Junior Amateur – SQR

June 28 – July 16, 2019

Championship: 78th NYS Boys’ Junior Amateur Championship

Host: Seven Oaks Golf Club (Hamilton, NY)

Dates: July 23-24, 2019

Entries: 151

Sectional qualifying has determined who will advance to the 78th NYS Boys’ Junior Amateur Championship at Seven Oaks Golf Club in Hamilton, New York on July 23-24, 2019. 151 entries were accepted in 2019, and players attempted to qualify at 13 sites across New York from June 28 – July 16.

Please find qualifying results below :

Utica Qualfier

Yahnundasis GC (June 28) – 14/6 (& ties)

Paul Goetz (Edison Club) – 80

Danny Dehimer (Rome CC) – 80

Will Braxton (McGregor Links CC) – 81

Jack Darby (Seven Oaks GC) – 81

Michael Mandel (Cedar Lake Club) – 82

Ryan Komp (Edison Club) – 82

1st Alternate: Joe Despasuale (Crestwood GC) – 83

2nd Alternate: Josh Marshall (Tuscarora GC) – 84

Jamestown Qualfier

Chautauqua GC (June 29) – 3/1 (& ties)

Benjamin Spitz (NYSGA eClub – Western NY) – 82

1st Alternate: Mathew Lonto (Elkdale CC) – 83

Watertown Qualifier

Watertown CC (June 29) – 2/1 (& ties)

Adam Szlamcyznski (Partridge Run GC) – 83

Binghamton Qualifier

Links at Hiawatha (June 30) – 11/5 (& ties)

Dan Harding (Binghamton CC) – 76

Tyler Thomas (Corning CC) – 77

Liam Burtis (Links at Hiawatha) – 79

Luke Barney (Links at Hiawatha) – 80

Sam Taylor (Tioga CC) – 86

1st Alternate: Patrick O’Neill (RTJGC at Cornell) – 89

2nd Alternate: Spencer Gorton (Endwell Greens) – 97

Finger Lakes Qualfier

Wayne Hills CC (June 30) – 7/2 (& ties)

Philip Minnehan (Locust Hill CC) – 75

Seth Conway (Corning CC) – 75

Albany Qualifier

Colonie G&CC (July 1) – 16/7 (& ties)

Aidan Fitzgerald (Capital Hills at Albany) – 69

Jack Manning (Edison Club) – 71

Ryan Lovelass (NYSGA eClub – Capital District) – 78

Jimmy King (Mohawk GC) – 79

Madison Bentley (Thunderhart at Sunny Hill GC) – 79

Ryan Warnick (Wolferts Roost CC) – 80

Jake Owens (Battenkill CC) – 81

1st Alternate: Matthew Smith (Hoosick Falls CC) – 82

2nd Alternate: Lane Jenkins (Shaker Ridge CC) – 84

Syracuse Qualifier

Tuscarora GC (July 1) – 9/4 (& ties)

Tynan Jones (Skaneateles CC) – 72

Grant Lewis (Tuscarora GC) – 73

Adam Butch (Drumlins GC) – 76

Ben Coffey (GC at Blue Heron Hills) – 77

1st Alternate: Maxwell Dec (Timber Banks GC & Marina) – 77

2nd Alternate: Nick Bove (Timber Banks GC & Marina) – 78

Long Island Qualifier

Mill Pond GC (July 2) – 13/5 (& ties)

Reece Mullahy (Metropolis CC) – 71

Thomas Engelke (Garden City HS) – 71

Finbar Bonner (Quogue Field Club) – 73

Cole Federico (Westhampton CC) – 74

Eric Mehlman (Metropolis CC) – 75

1st Alternate: Liam Jachetta (Nassau CC) – 76

2nd Alternate: Ryan Fenton (North Hempstead CC) – 77

Buffalo Qualifier

Willowbrook GC (July 2) – 16/6 (& ties)

Luke Stanley (NYSGA eClub – Western NY) – 70

Andrew Lacongo (East Aurora CC) – 72

Anthony Delisanti (Willowbrook GC) – 74

Aidan Shaw (Orchard Park CC) – 77

Cavan Derrigan (Brighton Park GC) – 77

Zachary Boyes (Brighton Park GC) – 78

1st Alternate: William Scherrer (Park CC) – 78

2nd Alternate: Jaxon Hummel (Tan Tara GC) – 78

Elmira Qualifier

Elmira CC (July 7) – 6/2 (& ties)

Matt Printup (Corning CC) – 81

Patrick Meyer (Mendon GC) – 81

1st Alternate: Isaac Slater (Met PGA Junior GC) – 81

North Country Qualifier

Malone GC (July 14) – 4/2

Mark Vitels (Met PGA Junior GC) – 83

Ben Lloyd (Northeastern Central School) – 87

1st Alternate: Lars Kroes (Lake Placid Club) – 91

Rochester Qualifier

Mendon GC (July 15) – 14/6

Adam Spampinato (Locust Hill CC) – 71

Tyler Buddendeck (Ravenwood GC) – 75

Jack Bailey (Oak Hill CC) – 76

John Mittiga (Geneva CC) – 76

Zach Pettrone (Midvale CC) – 78

Bryce Barder (Cobblestone Creek CC) – 78

1st Alternate: Adam Tata (Oak Hill CC) – 79

2nd Alternate: Liam Stout (Locust Hill CC) – 79

Hudson Valley Qualifier

Wiltwyck GC (July 16) – 17/7

Jackson Gaynor (Bonnie Briar CC) – 77

Chris Walsh (Mahopac G&BC) – 79

Nick Tellone (Mohawk GC) – 80

Luc Boudreau (Warwick Valley CC) – 80

Zachary Shallat (Colonial Springs) – 81

Donte Groppuso (Wiltwyck GC) – 82

Chris Magliocco (Westchester CC) – 85

1st Alternate: Nick Puleo (Wiltwyck GC) – 85

2nd Alternate: Johnny Solari (Warwick Valley CC) – 86

2019 Exempt Players

James Allen, Spencer Baum, Douglas Beney, Stephen Bicks, Spencer Baum, Anthony Cavotta, Nolan Crowley, Jude Cummings, Shane Devincenzo, Nolan Forsman, Austin Fox, Johnny Gruninger, Nathan Han, Ryan Hart, Jimin Jung, Alex Kyriacou, Jud Langille, Zachary Locke, Jason Lohwater, Anthony Maglisco, Luke Sample (2018 Winner), Evan Sitts, Jeremy Summerson, Alex Zurat, and Adam Xiao.

