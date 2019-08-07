Newton residents, Karen Clarke and Shaun Clarke, will be hosting Team Nixon Family Golf Spectacular, proudly brought to you by Schneider Electric, this September to benefit the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai. The event will be held in honor of their son, Nixon, who was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in November 2017.

“We fundraise in Nixon’s name,” Karen writes. “But also in the name of children who are fighting, who have won or who have lost the battle to cancer.” Karen and Shaun started Team Nixon for the Jimmy Fund Walk as a way to find some comfort as they help their son battle cancer.

In their first year, the team swelled to 61 members, walking in Boston, MA, and Australia (where Nixon is originally from). This year, the team hopes to raise $100,000. “Team Nixon is a celebration of life,” Karen writes. “We see it as the culmination of a year hard fought medically and emotionally.”

Nixon’s great love is golf. He is a big fan of Tiger Woods, and has started playing tournaments in the junior PGA league this summer. So in his honor, the family will be hosting a Team Nixon Family Golf Spectacular to support all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research. The event will be held in beautiful Stowe, Vermont, on September 7th. “Stowe has become a respite for us all,” Karen writes. “Nixon was diagnosed in Stowe and its community, beauty and healing energy let everyone live our best lives.”

This year, the event aims to bring 120 players together in an all inclusive event for the entire family. The event will feature a kids event in the morning, an adults event int he afternoon, and lunch and dinner. There will also be a spa option for non golfers. Amazing prizes include a trip to Australia, a million dollar hole, and a $25,000 putting contest. You can find out more about the event here.

If you would like to learn more about Team Nixon or schedule an interview about the fundraiser, contact kcooney@brodeur.com

