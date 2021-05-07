What To Consider Before Buying a Golf Cart

Whether you intend to drive it across the golf course or through town, there are several things you need to consider before purchasing a golf cart. They can be as simple or as customized as you want them to be, and having an idea of what is available will help you narrow down your options. Think about your needs and what are deal-breakers when you begin selecting your cart.

Budget

Before you start looking into buying a cart, you need to nail down a clear budget. What can you responsibly purchase without it being too much of a drain on your resources? Can you handle the ongoing expenses of upkeep and maintenance? Where will you store it? Do you have the room to keep it at home, or do you need to purchase extra parking to store it elsewhere? All these factors affect how much you can spend.

New or Used?

As it is with any other type of vehicle, you have the option to choose directly from the manufacturer and purchase a new cart, or you can go to third parties to buy a used one. Each option has its advantages and disadvantages; buying new just about guarantees quality, whereas buying used may give you a quality cart or one that is junk.

Some Considerations

Whether you are buying used or new, there are a few things you can do to better determine the quality:

Learn the age of the cart.

Know the reputation of the seller.

Inspect the overall condition of the cart.

Engine Type

Next, you will have a choice between two types of engines: an electric engine and a gas-powered one. Each motor has different characteristics and provides differing experiences. For example, gas-powered engines typically go faster than electric ones, are easier to fill up, and have the strength to carry heavier loads. However, electric engines are cleaner for the environment and require far less maintenance over time compared to gas engines.

What Are Your Needs?

Knowing how to decide between an electric or gas engine depends on what your intended uses are. You need to understand what your daily use will be for your cart and the stressors that it will be subjected to.

Extra Features

Carts are highly customizable and can be personalized to your needs and desires. Make a list of the different features you would like your cart to have, whether it is a light kit, an enclosure, new seats, or storage space. See what the seller can provide and check to see if the cart you are looking at can be easily upgraded.

Know What You Want, Stick To Your Budget

It can be easy to get lost in the moment and start adding features that you may realistically never use. Knowing what to consider before buying a golf cart will help you keep focused when buying and keep you grounded when looking at all the features, whether it be the condition, the engine, or accessories.