The Top 3 Reasons Everyone Should Play Golf

Millions of people across the globe play golf as a hobby. But there are also millions of people who don’t play golf. They may think it’s a waste of time, or that it’s too hard to learn, or that they won’t like it.

But if they gave golf a shot, they would be surprised by how much it has to offer! Here are the top three reasons everyone should play golf—and we really mean everyone!

It’s Beginner-Friendly

Golf is a beginner-friendly sport. In fact, it’s one of the most accommodating sports out there! Kids can learn to golf. Seniors can learn to golf. Even people with limited mobility can participate because golf isn’t a very physically demanding sport.

The USGA rules of golf are easy to learn and memorize. And to make things even better, the rules of golf are also flexible. Don’t quite grasp the traditional scoring system? You can use one of the dozens of other scoring systems created by golfers or make one of your own. Don’t have the time or energy to do a full 18-hole round? That’s fine—you can do less! Golf’s flexibility is a huge part of what makes it so amazing.

It’s Conducive To Your Health & Well-Being

Golf is a fantastic way to work your muscles and give yourself a mental boost without having to put in too much effort. Golf is a low-impact exercise that works just about every part of your body. It encourages your heart to work more efficiently, too, which can reduce your likelihood of contracting heart disease.

Golf can also improve your mental health. Like other forms of exercise, golfing spurs your body to release endorphins, a feel-good chemical.

That’s not all—most golf courses are located outside. Did you know that being outdoors increases serotonin and dopamine, two other chemicals that modulate your mood? If you’re having a bad day, taking a trip to the golf course can help you feel a little better.

Play at Your Own Pace

Competitive sports are a blast if you’re into that kind of thing. But what if you’re not? Another one of the top three reasons everyone should play golf is that you can play at your own pace.

In golf, the only person you need to be concerned about is yourself. You don’t have to worry about what the person at the next hole over is doing or what everyone else’s score is. The goal of golf is to improve your own personal technique and game. If your stroke is steadier than last time or if your score improves, that’s a win!