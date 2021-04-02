The Italian Revolution Is Here

Duca del Cosma is always at the forefront of global fashion trends in golf footwear
Duca del Cosma, a European, luxury golf footwear brand that is bringing Italian fashion into golf. New to
North America but the company has been revolutionizing the world of golf fashion with its
contemporary line of golf shoes for over two decades.
Play it fashion-forward.
The premium brand broadens the golf fashion spectrum with their stylish Italian designs, top-quality
materials, and expert hand-crafting skills to produce world-class shoes that are extraordinary and
comfortable.
It is in the Details.
Attention to detail is the key. Only leather from the best tanneries in Europe is used to create shoes that
also feature the latest cutting-edge technology, in the form of specialized footbed inserts from
Arneflex® which provide outstanding comfort during every round of golf. Even the laces are made from
first-class waxed cotton and styles with two lace options to color coordinate with any outfit.
Tee up. Trend on.
New to Duca del Cosma, the Flyer. An athletic golf shoe that provides the utmost comfort on and off the
golf course but moreover provides stability. The six-time European Tour Champion Joost Luiten
competes weekly wearing the Flyer. The Dutch star can swing freely as the cone-shaped nubs across the
La Ponia outsole ensure excellent traction.
The Flyer.
The Flyer shoes are handcrafted from high-quality nappa leather and are available in Navy with a well-
defined contrast trim. Comfort is also key. Thanks to the breathable, anti-bacterial Arneflex insole with
memory foam and cork cushioning walking 18-holes is no problem and even in the rain, the Aqua sock
fully sealed booties will keep feet dry. The Duca nub covered outsole keeps pace with any active
lifestyle.
Joost Luiten.
“I’m proud to be wearing attractive and comfortable Duca del Cosma shoes that are designed and made
to such a high standard in Europe. The brand’s connection with The Netherlands makes it even more
special for me and I can’t wait to promote these distinctive shoes on Tour – both on and off the golf
course,” said Luiten.
The Duca del Cosma Philosophy.
The company’s philosophy revolves around creating something completely different in the game of golf.
Therefore, Duca del Cosma offers lines of both technical golf shoes and lifestyle sneakers that can be
worn for sports, leisure and even business occasions. Duca del Cosma will always look to be at the
forefront of global fashion trends and technology that can add value to its luxury products.
