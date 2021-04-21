Work, home, and shopping—that’s the usual triangle of destinations for most drivers, but you’ve added an extra corner: the golf course. Safety, style, and good gas mileage are all pluses, but you need a vehicle that has comfort and storage in spades to accommodate your clubs and those of your golfing buddies while keeping comfort in mind. Tired of constantly clearing out and organizing your car’s trunk so that you can stuff your golf clubs back there? Here are some suggestions for the best vehicles for golfers like you.

Lexus ES 350

For many, the Lexus brand is already a sign of luxury and style, and the ES 350 is no exception. With plenty of room to store your clubs in the back, you’re left with comfortable seating and spacing that accommodates being seated for long drives as well as the occasional snooze. It drives like a dream too, with excellent handling and stability control. Safety is an upfront feature with multiple airbags in front, on the sides, at knee level, and above. The Lexus ES 350 provides anti-whiplash seat restraints as well.

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

For reliability, speed, and on- and off-road usage, you can’t go wrong with a classic brand like Jeep; from there, the four-door Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is the best option. For storing cargo, consider turning that golf outing into an extended golf trip. There’s plenty of room for several sets of clubs on top of luggage. The cozy interior allows your passengers to chat and relax in plush style while you enjoy revving up a powerful engine that still delivers a smooth, even ride.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate

Not into an SUV or other rough-and-ready-looking vehicles? Go with the classic style and purring engine of a Mercedes-Benz without sacrificing space. With the rear seats up, there’s plenty of room for several sets of clubs; lay them flat and there’s even more space for you, a passenger, your clubs, and your luggage for a long-distance golfing road trip.

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

When choosing one of the best vehicles for golfers, go for something that may not be flashy but is certainly reliable. The Pacifica Hybrid is still a good-looking vehicle that has both cargo space and agreeable seating, as well as great handling, good gas mileage, and a standard infotainment system. Safety is key here as well, with several standard driver’s aids, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assistance and departure warnings, adaptive cruise control, and blind spot monitoring. You’ll make it to the golf course in peace (and in one piece)!