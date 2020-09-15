Golf is a game that can be full of mental frustration, but many times people don’t tend to think of the injuries you could suffer, and many golfers regret this afterward. While golf is a low-impact sport, there are still some injuries you could go through involving your lower back, shoulders, elbows, wrists, and hands. Here are some of the easy ways to prevent golf injuries.

Build Your Muscles

Building your muscles can not only help with your swing, but it can also help you avoid injuries. Back injuries tend to be the most common, and doing strength workouts like deadlifts and various upper body movements can help in a major way by strengthening the muscles you use when you swing.

Warm-Up and Stretch

Golfing 18-holes or even 9-holes can take a lot out of you, which is why you should also make it a habit to warm up and stretch beforehand. In addition to some practice swings, also be sure you stretch your wrists, hands, forearms, elbows, shoulders, and any other parts of your body you will use.

Drive a Golf Cart

While it’s great for your health to get plenty of steps in by walking around from hole to hole, a major downside to doing this is carrying your heavy bag, by which you can easily strain yourself. That’s why you need to make sure you drive a golf cart and lift your bags carefully, so you don’t run the risk of an injury.

Choose Comfortable Footwear

Many golfers tend to neglect their feet, which can be another source of injury. Proper golf footwear consists of cleats that can help you avoid any strain in your knees or ankles. Golf cleats will also give you a sense of comfort that is appropriate for the game.

Keep Your Distance

The final easy way to prevent golf injuries is to keep your distance. Not only is this necessary given the current pandemic we are in, but you also don’t want to get hit by a club or a ball. Giving yourself enough space between you and other golfers is one of the smartest things you can do to keep yourself safe.