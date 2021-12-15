Golf carts are handy accessories that can take your game to the next level. However, if you’ve never owned one before or are new to the game, you might need some assistance picking out the perfect cart. There are many things to know before purchasing a golf cart, so ask yourself these questions before you buy.

Am I Buying New or Used?

There are pros and cons to both new and used golf carts. New carts usually have cool upgrades and don’t have any wear and tear. However, they are typically more expensive than older models.

On the other hand, used carts are cheaper, and their previous owners may have upgraded them. The downside is that they may be in a rougher condition than a new model. Keeping these things in mind will help you make the best decision for your situation.

What Are the Costs for Maintenance?

Performing regular maintenance on your golf cart will keep it in good condition. It is helpful to know the average cost of these repairs before you make any decisions. Affording the cart itself is not enough; you need to be able to make repairs as well.

If you can’t fix your cart yourself, you’ll need to pay someone to do it for you. Also, there are variations in maintenance costs based on factors like:

Brand

Parts needed

Fuel method (gas vs. electricity)

Are There Any Local Restrictions?

One of the most important things to know before purchasing a golf cart is the laws governing low-speed vehicles. Depending on where you live, there may be regulations to keep in mind. Obviously, the best place to drive your new cart is on a golf course, but are there any other areas you can use it in?

Some cities allow golf carts on slow roads and trails, while others are more restrictive. In addition, there are laws regarding the number of riders you can legally have on your cart and the minimum age of the driver. These rules are necessary to keep everyone in and around your cart safe.

Is It Powered by Gas or Electricity?

You have options when it comes to fuel methods. Like the new vs. used argument, there are pros and cons to gas and electric carts. Gas carts usually have more power and don’t require any extra charging time. However, gas gets expensive and is not environmentally friendly.

On the other hand, electric carts can run on lithium golf cart batteries. They are far more eco-conscious and require little maintenance. That said, you do have to remember to charge your electric cart and store extra batteries in case of a malfunction.

Buying a golf cart is a big investment that can make your experience more fun. Researching before you buy will guarantee you’re purchasing the best cart for your needs.